The Movies That Bring Blackjack to the Big Screen · Oltre.tv

Many card games have not made headlines for their popularity per se, but for the image that cinema has provided of them over time. Blackjack is clearly one of them. Perhaps to many the name will sound much less familiar than that of poker, but all the more so because of the great influence that movies can have on card enthusiasts. Blackjack is considered a bit more of a niche, especially when it comes to international tournaments, yet it still boasts a certain following.

It is a game in which you have to deal with the dealer and not with the other players, with the aim of reaching and never exceeding a certain threshold of points, equal to 21. “Vingt-et-un” is in fact the original name of the game, born in France 400 years ago. With such a long history, it is not surprising that the term “Blackjack” has also entered the Italian vocabulary and that alternative variants of the traditional game are also circulating. The themed films certainly cannot be seen as a sort of vademecum, but those who know how to play can appreciate the various references and technicalities scattered among the films.

Blackjack Movie: “21”

In the field of cinema, one cannot fail to mention the blackjack film “21”. The feature film, dated 2008, is known to the masses because it talks about the events of the MIT Blackjack Team, a group of students who really existed, which thanks to specific mathematical skills obtained great results in the main theaters of the 80s. The MIT Blackjack Team was made up of Asian-American guys and based their strategies on card counting, a practice considered illegal nowadays: just think that for this reason even Ben Affleck had been kicked out of a casino long ago. In turn, however, the film is inspired by the book “Blackjack Club (Bringing Down the House)”, published 4 years earlier.

New Blackjack Movies: The Most Recent Work

At the moment there do not seem to be any new films focused on blackjack, certainly to indicate the most recent film production starring the famous card game, it is worth mentioning “The Gambler”, a 2014 film directed by Rupert Wyatt, with the character of Jim Bennett (played by Mark Wahlberg) who crashes at blackjack only to lose at roulette. The plot tells of a protagonist who is very indebted to his mother and to a loan shark, who tries to get out of his difficult situation by playing at the tables.

This kind of film usually has a good following among the very young, despite the fact that the game is forbidden to them, as also some cases of the news remind us, and sometimes a sequel is also made. Just “The Gambler” is the remake of “40,000 dollars not to die”, dated 1974. Who knows that the scarce production of films on the subject in more recent times is not due, among other things, to the boom in digital platforms, on which are also active card game tournaments that are played purely online, as shown by the scenario of casinos without deposit with bonuses related to the various games including blackjack. In any case, cinematic novelties for the future are not excluded.

More Blackjack Movies

Among the most well-known films with blackjack as the protagonist, “Rain Man – The Rain Man”, with Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the role of two brothers who find themselves after a long time thanks to the green table, cannot fail to be mentioned. In “The Hangover” the characters try to raise money to pay their debts by counting cards in blackjack. In “Scambisti” there are those who discuss the solutions to be adopted in certain game situations. In “The Last Casino” we find events similar to those of the MIT Blackjack Team.

In “The Cooler”, on the other hand, the figure of the Cooler is dusted off, a sort of unofficial casino employee, who sits at the table for the sole purpose of making others make bad decisions and not making the house lose too much. In “Casino” by Martin Scorsese, however, the character played by Robert De Niro discovers a group of cheaters specialized in blackjack rigging. “Croupier” tells the story of the writer Jack Manfred, who after finding a job as a croupier in London discovers all the secrets that keep the great halls alive and tells them in his novel. Finally, we can mention some films from the 007 series, especially the first, namely License to Kill from 1989. It was at the blackjack table that James Bond first showed up with the ephemeral and famous line “Bond, James Bond “.