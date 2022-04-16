The movies that Hollywood actors hate – Film and TV – Culture

One of the counterparts of fame is that professional mistakes are there, available to the world, for the public to always relive.

In the case of actors, those blemishes on the résumé come in the form of movies that, at worst, can end a career, and at best, become a cross that one carries with humor and from which he can speak, like these seven performers, naturally over the years.

1. Sandra Bullock in ‘Full Speed ​​2’

Bullock doesn’t get along too well with sequels. In a promotional interview for ‘The Lost City’, the film that unites her with Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum, the actress they asked him if there was any film from his filmography that he regretted and she was very direct:

“There’s one that still embarrasses me: ‘Top Speed ​​2.’ I’ve always been very honest about it. Has no sense! A very slow ship approaching very slowly towards an island? I wish I hadn’t made that movie”.

Bullock is not alone in this: The film is universally considered one of the worst action movies in history. and, to the savage criticism, the box office failure was added, perhaps caused by the absence of Keanu Reeves, star of the first installment who refused to return for the second.

When the journalist explained that he had liked ‘Maximum Speed ​​2’, Bullock asked humorously: “Were you high?” “I was 12 years old”, said the reporter.

“There you have the explanation”, concluded the actress.

2. George Clooney in ‘Batman & Robin’

There are so many open fronts when it comes to judging that colorful and aimless disaster that was Batman & Robin, the second and last film in the saga directed by the late Joel Schumacher, that its protagonist George Clooney can feel lucky: not everything fell on him .

They have blamed the director, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the secondary actresses and even production design for creating the first Batman suit with nipples, but Clooney was always very outspoken about this movie.

The actor is now in a Netflix series called ‘Midnight Sky’.

The last time was a year ago, during a press conference in New York to promote The Tender Bar, when he said: “I did a superhero movie and screwed it up so much I don’t think they’d let me in on another one.”

In an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show a year earlier, he admitted:

“I could have done things differently in that movie, but I was part of a huge machine. At that time, I was just an actor doing a job, not a superstar who could have too much influence.. The truth is that I am very bad in that movie. I’m terrible, the script is terrible, the director admitted that he had done terrible. It didn’t work. Everybody shits…”.

3. Christopher Plummer in ‘The Sound of Music’

It was horrible, sentimental and cloying

In the phobias of the actors there is not only room for fiascoes, but also for the undeniable classics.

The Sound of Music is a milestone in musical cinema and the American Film Institute has it among its best films of all timebut Christopher Plummer, who played Captain Von Trapp, just doesn’t like it.

In a round table of several actors organized in 2011 by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, someone asked the actor what had been the role that he had disliked the most in his career and he brought up said film.

“It was horrible, sentimental and cloying. I had to work really hard to try to infuse just a little bit of humor into it,” he said.

His discontent is also evident in his own memoirs, ‘In spite of myself’, in which refers to the film as S&Minitials for the original title (‘The Sound of Music’) but also, beware of the joke, for “sadomasochism”.

4. Halle Berry in ‘Catwoman’

Halle Berry, at 53 years old. Photo: Instagram: @halleberry

Berry is one of those actresses who better (or worse) symbolizes the supposed curse of the Oscar: after being the first black woman to win the award for Best Actress for ‘Change of Life’ in 2002, she bet everything on a great action project, one of the first with a female heroine: Catwoman.

And after the box office failure, everything started to go wrong for her. However, she took with admirable humor and professionalism the fact of winning the Razzie (the dark reverse of the Oscar, which rewards the fiascoes of each year) for Worst Actress.

Parodying his emotional reaction to accepting the Oscar, he walked up on stage (with an Oscar in one hand, a Razzie in the other) and said, “Oh!Thank you! Never in my life did I think I would be here.”just before giving a list of people he thanked for the award, “because you can’t win a Razzie without the help of a lot of people.”

To the laughter of the audience, he named those involved before exclaiming, “and thanks to Warner Bros, thank you for giving me the lead role in this piece of sh…!”

She then also thanked her manager, “He loves me so much that he thinks I’m the best actress in the world and talks me into doing projects, even though he knows they’re sh*t!”

5. Nick Nolte in ‘One against the other’

Everybody knows she’s not nice

This actor, who has never been precisely contained in his statements or his actions, He deeply hates ‘One against the other’, the comedy that in 1994 united him with the biggest star in the world, Julia Roberts.

The critics were negative, the box office was the first failure of the great star Roberts, unbeatable until then, and the relationship between the two interpreters was so bad that the lack of chemistry crossed the screen.

Roberts referred to Nolte as a “disgusting” guy and he countered by saying “everyone knows she’s not nice.”

Regarding the film, the actor classifies it as the worst in which he participated and admits that he only did it for money.

6. Robert Pattinson in ‘Twilight’

That the performers who end up becoming teen idols end up hating those roles that brought them fame and to posters and school folders is more common than it seems.

Jamie Dornan does not have a great relationship with the ’50 Shades of Grey’ saga and Leonardo DiCaprio always showed some ambiguity regarding his role in ‘Titanic’, for example.

Movie The Batman, the new movie by Robert Pattinson.

Pattinson, a great star of 2022 thanks to ‘The Batman’, is also not saved by the saga that made him an idol. In August 2011, he spoke bitterly about his character in the British magazine ‘Empire’.

“When you read the book (Stephenie Meyer’s ‘Twilight’), there are things like ‘Edward Cullen was so beautiful I got wet.’ All sentences are like that! He is a ridiculous guy who does everything well. Che more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so I decided to play him from there: as a manic-depressive who hates himself. Also, he’s 108 years old and a virgin, so he sure has some issues.”.

7. Shia LaBeouf in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’

LaBeouf is a rebellious and experimental actor. Example: If almost everyone else spends their entire lives waiting for the phone to ring and for it to be Steven Spielberg, he personally sees to it that Steven Spielberg doesn’t call him back after paving the way for stardom and giving him the opportunity to star in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008) with Harrison Ford, a role that any young actor or aspiring star would have killed for.

In an interview granted to ‘Variety’ in 2016, LaBeouf explained that, like many other actors, he grew up with the illusion of working with Spielberg.

“But then you arrive and you realize that you don’t find the Spielberg you dreamed of. You are with a different Spielberg, who is at another stage of his career. He is now, more than a director, a fucking… company”.

The actor added that with the director of ‘E.T’. he felt there was no room to grow as an actor, because “everything is so meticulously planned! You have to drop your lines in 37 seconds. Do that for five years and you’ll start to feel like you don’t know what you’re doing anymore.”

In the latest film, Shia LaBeouf (left) plays Mutt Williams, the son of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).

And then he finished off by saying: “I don’t like the movies I made with Spielberg.”

Especially, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which he considers a failure despite the fact that it raised more than 800 million dollars at the global box office.

According to him, he was particularly affected by the negative reviews of his performance. “I prepared for a year and a half, and when the movie came out, it turns out it was all my fault!” he assured.

THE NATION / Argentina (GDA)

