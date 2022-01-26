The movies to see in theaters in February 2022, Uncharted arrives

The people of gamers are in great anticipation for the arrival in the halls of the Uncharted live-action, based on the cult franchise of the same name owned by Sony consoles. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are ready to accompany you in one of the most spectacular films of February in our local cinemas.

The second month of the year also marks the return of investigator Hercule Poirot, with the new version of Murder on the Nile directed and starring Kenneth Branagh with a cast of the greatest occasions. Double exit for Branagh who, this time only behind the camera, also signed Belfast, fresh winner of the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay. A first-rate duo, the one formed by Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain, is instead at the center of the biographical The eyes of Tammy Faye, another very hot title in the awards season. But the next few weeks also guarantee other noteworthy arrivals, as you can read at the end of the article.

The eyes of Tammy Faye (February 3)

The story is that of the rise, fall and redemption of telepredicator Tammy Faye Bakker: between the seventies and eighties, Tammy and her husband Jim Bakker, both of humble origins, managed to create the largest religious television network in the world and even a theme park, and they became famous for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. However, it wasn’t long before financial irregularities, rivalries and scandals demolished the empire the two had so painstakingly built.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film stars Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain as the two protagonists, for a biographical story full of ideas and surprises. A truly golden year for Garfield from Tick Tick Boom to Spider-Man.

Murder on the Nile (February 10)

Charming heiress Linnet Ridgeway has just got married to her best friend’s boyfriend Jacqueline de Bellefort. For their wedding trip, the newlyweds opt for a boat cruise on the Nile, where a tragedy occurs, with the mysterious death of Linnet. The night before her it was Jacqueline who shot her in a fit of rage, before being sedated with a dose of morphine that left her unconscious until the next morning. But then who could have killed the new bride? On board the boat is also located the famous detective Hercule Poirot, who begins to investigate and to look for the culprit among the various passengers, each of whom had an unfinished business with the victim.

Net of the controversy surrounding Armie Hammer’s playing time reduced due to the scandal that involved him, the new chapter of the Poirot saga made in Kenneth Branagh is once again highly anticipated also due to a cast exceptionally again which includes, among others, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Letitia Michelle Wright, Sophie Okonedo and Tom Bateman.

Uncharted (February 17)

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the young and crafty Nathan Drake to the public on his first treasure hunt expedition with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

All fans of the video game are eagerly awaiting this first transposition on the big screen, which sees in the role of young protagonist Tom Holland, with Mark Wahlberg to share the set of this adventure that promises spectacle and emotions to be tested by the general public. Ruben Fleischer, former director of Venom and the diptych of Zombieland. It goes without saying that Uncharted is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Belfast (February 24)

The story begins in Belfast in 1969 and tells the life of Buddy, a boy from a Protestant family who grows up in the seemingly quiet city of Belfast, in love with a Catholic classmate, and with a father who offers him valuable life advice. The situation worsened when the riots in the city began, between explosive car bombs and fistfights in the street and it becomes clear that Belfast is no longer a safe place. In fact, the boy’s father intends to move to England and the child would like his grandparents to come with them, also because of the close relationship with his grandfather.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is a moving story of love, laughter and loss in a boy’s childhood, between music and the social turmoil of the late 1960s.

The other theatrical releases in February 2022

At the beginning of the month, to be precise on February 3, the drama comes out Open Arms – The law of the seaon the landings that for years have marked tragedies in the waters of the Mediterranean, and the new film by Mathieu Amalric, hug me tight. Only four days later is the turn of the intense documentary The Alpinist – A free spiriton the late Canadian mountaineer Marc-André Leclerc and the nostalgic The good years – set in the nineties – with Maria Grazia Cucinotta.

Italian cinema again on the 10th, with the latest work by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni or comedy The sex of angelsthen the new film by Riccardo Milani I run to you and another comedy – this time French – like The perfect speech. Romantic feelings with Marry Me – Marry melovestory between the characters of Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, and an adventure for the little ones with the animated film Lizzy and Red.

On the 15th, Alba Rohrwacher, the protagonist of the drama, arrives in the room Alice’s skieson 17 other two documentaries such as Caveman – The Hidden Giant and Ennio, dedicated to the master Morricone. The same day they also arrive Farewell Leonora by Paolo Taviani, A female, I am Vera, Giulia, Gagarine and family comedy King – A puppy to save. Lovers of horror atmospheres will have to wait until the 24th, with the release of the slasher Seance – Small murders between friendsthe day when the documentary is also released Endless centered on the figure of Ornella Vanoni.