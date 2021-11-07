The movies to watch on Netflix in November 2021

The rainy days and evenings of November are inviting as never to “settle down” and the Netflix films of the next 30 days guarantee that the experience will be more than pleasant. Indeed, it will often give us a real shock. The platform, in fact, is playing some of its best cards of the year: the star-studded film which is already its most expensive ever (Red Notice, with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Gosling), the film that shows Halle Berry grappling with the world of mixed martial arts (Bruised – Struggle to live), the best-selling drama pitting Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga (Two women – Passing), the musical that tells a phenomenon of the musical (tick, tick … BOOM!, with Andrew Garfield) and the western all black and all star, which finally returns all its colors to the frontier (The Harder They Fall, with Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and many others).

Four good titles to hold the spot all month to which is added some pre-Christmas comedy, motion cinema action entertainment (from Men in Black II at Jumanji: The Next Level), without forgetting anime titles, a sport-themed big movie (My name is Francesco Totti), the Oscar nominated one (BlacKKKlansman And Bohemian Rhapsody) and even a docu-crime (on the case of Yara Gambirasio).

Films to see on Netflix in November 2021, the release calendar

November 1

Men in Black II

November 3

The Harder They Fall

November 5th

Yara (Netflix Original)

Love hard (Netflix Original)

November 7

Christmas with Santa (Netflix Original)

November 10

Happiness Ever After (Netflix Original)

Two women – Passing (Netflix Original)

Jumanji: The Next Level

November 12

Red Notice (Netflix Original)

November 15

Kuroko’s Basketball Movie: Last Game

November 16

BlacKKKlansman

November 17

My name is Francesco Totti

November 18

As a princess: chasing the star (Netflix Original)

November 19

tick, tick … BOOM! (Netflix Original)

November 23

Little Women

November 24

Bruised – to fight for a living (Netflix Original)

A robin named Patty

November 26

A castle for Christmas (Netflix Original)

November 27

Bohemian Rhapsody

November 30th

The summit of the gods (Netflix Original)

