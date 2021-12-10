The movies you can only see on Netflix in the US

Let’s face it, Netflix has forever changed the way we look at a screen and its content. The platform has a number of truly mind-boggling content

It might be a shame not to be able to access all Netflix content due to the fact that you live in Italy.

Fortunately, there is a solution to watch all the movies and TV series that are only available in the United States.

For example, using a VPN is a practical and straightforward solution that allows you to connect from anywhere in the world when online, from the comfort of your home. This way, you will have access to a much larger section of content that you can consume.

Let’s briefly see what are the exclusive Netflix USA movies and what are the activities that you can put in place right away to watch them from your sofa.

What can you watch on US Netflix?

If you live in Italy, or in other countries of the world, you should know that there are a series of contents that you will not have access to and that are only available in the USA. The film and TV series offering is truly impressive with titles like Superbad and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Some of these shows may be available in other regions, but Netflix titles that are only available in the US are also Steven Seagal’s thrillers Under Siege, Rain Man, Radium Girls, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and Julia Roberts’ Mystic Pizza.

You can also see other content like Stargate SG-1, The Master, Legally Blonde, Casino Royale, and Ink Master.

But how to access all the exclusive content that you find only in the USA? Using a VPN is definitely a piece of advice to consider carefully. As you will see, these tools will allow you to connect to the platform as if you were really in the United States, bypassing the controls.

So, to watch the entire US Netflix library, as mentioned, consider relying on a free VPN that works wonders.

In fact, if you do not use this tool you will only be able to see a list of available films without actually viewing them. Not all content on Netflix is ​​available worldwide and is only accessible in certain countries.

This means that the list of content you can watch on Netflix depends on where you are in the world. Or more specifically, where Netflix thinks you are.

That’s why using a VPN could really help you a lot. In fact, the easiest way to change the region on Netflix is ​​to rely on a VPN, even a free one. In the next paragraph you will find out how.

How can I change the Netflix region or country?

The answer to this question is: yes. To do this, all you have to do is download and install a VPN that can change your connection location and “confuse” Netflix.

The next step is to connect the VPN to the correct server. Therefore, select the country that has the Netflix content you want to access. Next, log into your account on the platform and you will find all the content of the country your VPN is connected to available.

Now, what to do? Sit on the sofa and enjoy movies that no one has ever seen before!

The national exclusives of Netflix

By now you will have understood that the Netflix library is not available to everyone but there are movies and TV series that are exclusive to certain countries. For the sake of completeness, we have also considered other countries that you can access in the same way using a VPN and hopping from server to server.

USA: Universal Soldier: The Return, Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut, The Yeti Adventures, My Fair Lady, etc.

Canada: The Upside, Alita: Battle Angel, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Unhinged, John Lewis: Good Trouble, etc.

United Kingdom: Prince Philip: An Extraordinary Life, The Sound of Silence, Capone, Saint France, etc.

Greece: Dr. Strangelove, Flashdance, Area 51, The Avengers, Malibu’s Most Wanted

Japan: CODE BLUE the Movie, Kekkaishi, Shinjuku Swan, Syoga Drama Nobunaga Oda, etc.

Do free VPNs work with Netflix?

So, choosing a free VPN is essential if you plan to watch all Netflix content by moving from place to place virtually. However, you should still be careful.

Netflix’s platform is definitely getting better at detecting users who use VPNs from their servers. Therefore, you may understand that not all VPNs offer a service to “fool” the most popular streaming platform in the world. Plus, Netflix is ​​up-to-date enough to locate your account and close it. Free VPNs, however, still remain a more than valid tool to be able to hide your identity online and try to watch movies you would never have access to in Italy. Which of those available exclusively in the US will you watch first?