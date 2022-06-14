The movies you can’t miss on Imagen TV this June 19

Will you stay home this weekend?

If so, you should know that Image Television It will have very good movies to have a very good time.

will be the Sunday June 19 from two in the afternoon you can enjoy great titles on channel 3.1.

At 2 pm it starts Nothing in commonstarring Tom Hanks, Jackie Gleason and Eva Marie Saint.

David Basner, creative director of an advertising agency, earns a lot of money and is always surrounded by women. When he learns that his mother, after 34 years of marriage, has abandoned his father, he has no choice but to change his life. He will now have to divide his time between his mother, happy to have regained her independence, and his recently retired father, a stubborn and unsentimental man.

It is classified A, ideal for the whole family.

At 4.15 pm it starts the rhythm of the heartwith Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons and Ted Danson.

A father and daughter form a musical duo the summer before she leaves for college.

This tape is rated B.

At 6 pm it starts manchester by the seastarring Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Kyle Chandler.

Lee Chandler is a lonely Boston building maintenance man who is forced to return to his small hometown after learning that his brother Joe has passed away. There he meets his 16-year-old nephew, whom he will have to take care of. Suddenly, Lee will be forced to face a tragic past that led him to separate himself from his wife Randi and from the community in which he was born and raised.

This tape is rated B.

Finally, at 8.30 pm it will be broadcast American Scandal, with Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

New York State, 1970s. Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale), a brilliant con man, and his smart and seductive partner Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) are forced to work for a stormy FBI agent, Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper), who inadvertently drags them into the dangerous world of of New Jersey politics and mob.

This film is rated B15.

Without a doubt, four great films that you can not lose yourself.

jvc