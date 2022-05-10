The moving gift that Marc Anthony gave Nadia Ferreira for her birthday

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is increasingly in love with his girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira. The Paraguayan model turns 23 today and the artist decided to surprise her in the best way. The celebrations began yesterday on the interpreter’s private plane and it was she who showed it on social networks.

“Starting birthday week,” he wrote Nadia Ferrera before his almost two million followers from all latitudes. In the photos that she shared, the model is seen with Marc Anthony on board a plane while enjoying a birthday cake and two glasses of champagne.

But the real surprise Mark Anthony prepared for Nadia Ferreira arrived when they landed the plane. When the model arrived home, she met her best friends and her mother who had prepared a dinner for her to share and celebrate her 23-year-old youth.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Nadia Ferreira shared the video in her Instagram stories where she looks very happy with the surprise it gave her Mark Anthony and wrote: “The best surprise ever, thank you my love, you are the best”. His fans immediately reacted with birthday congratulations and likes.

Besides Nadia Ferrera He said that on the eve of his birthday they both visited Disney with a group of friends. There they walked and enjoyed the fireworks of the theme park and its attractions. “What more can I ask for Marc Anthony,” the model wrote along with a heart emoji.