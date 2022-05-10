Entertainment

The moving gift that Marc Anthony gave Nadia Ferreira for her birthday

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is increasingly in love with his girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira. The Paraguayan model turns 23 today and the artist decided to surprise her in the best way. The celebrations began yesterday on the interpreter’s private plane and it was she who showed it on social networks.

“Starting birthday week,” he wrote Nadia Ferrera before his almost two million followers from all latitudes. In the photos that she shared, the model is seen with Marc Anthony on board a plane while enjoying a birthday cake and two glasses of champagne.

