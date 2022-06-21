The moving image that shows “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez reunited with his three daughters

These days Father’s Day has been celebrated in Latin America and that is why a photograph of the singer José Luis Rodríguez, widely known as “The Puma“with his three daughters has gone viral on Twitter. The image shows Liliana, Lilibeth (daughters of the singer with Lilac Morillo) and Genesis (daughter of Jose Luis and Carolina Pérez) together with his father “The Puma” Rodriguez.

Jose Luis Rodriguez He had two marriages, the first with Lila Morillo, the mother of his two oldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth. He later married Carolina Pérez a low profile Cuban model, with whom he had Genesis Rodriguezas usually happens in many families, the sisters are divided, on the one hand the older ones together with Lilac Morillo they have no dealings with the singer, and on the other Genesis who has a good relationship with “The Puma“.

In this situation Jose Luis Rodriguez declared at the time: “For 28 years they have never stopped attacking and offending. The estrangement will continue until there is a sign of permanent repentance for that offense. At first Carolina held out her hand and helped them a lot. Then they began to want to separate me from Carolina. I love Carolina and to Genesis, and they have to respect it, they cannot offend them because then they are offending me. We can’t have a relationship because there’s no connection.”

Jose Luis Rodriguez For his part, he sent an emotional message to his youngest daughter Genesis Rodriguez through his Instagram account. “Life is built by the best and happiest memories. Just as it is made up of those people who are by your side in the good and not so good times. My constant love and admiration @genirodriguez”, she wrote.The Puma“

As is obvious, the fans and followers of the Jose Luis Rodriguez they always hope that the differences between “The Puma” and his older daughters. This also implies that Liliana and Lilibeth get closer to their father and end the fight that has been going on for so many years. It is very likely that this will also put cold cloths on Liliana’s relationship. Lilac Morillo and Carolina Pérez his current wife.