The moving image that shows “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez reunited with his three daughters

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 2 minutes read

These days Father’s Day has been celebrated in Latin America and that is why a photograph of the singer José Luis Rodríguez, widely known as “The Puma“with his three daughters has gone viral on Twitter. The image shows Liliana, Lilibeth (daughters of the singer with Lilac Morillo) and Genesis (daughter of Jose Luis and Carolina Pérez) together with his father “The PumaRodriguez.

Jose Luis Rodriguez He had two marriages, the first with Lila Morillo, the mother of his two oldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth. He later married Carolina Pérez a low profile Cuban model, with whom he had Genesis Rodriguezas usually happens in many families, the sisters are divided, on the one hand the older ones together with Lilac Morillo they have no dealings with the singer, and on the other Genesis who has a good relationship with “The Puma“.

