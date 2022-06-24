the moving images that reveal the sadness of the singer after her separation with Gerard Piqué

Until now, none of them have spoken about the reasons behind this decision, but, according to Spanish media, It is believed that Shakira decided to end her affair with the FC Barcelona footballer due to his constant infidelities.

Last June 4, Shakira and Gerard Piqué surprised the entertainment world by announcing their separation after 12 years of relationship.

As a result of this controversial love break, new details and images of Shakira and Piqué continue to emerge, who They have been seen in public on several occasions since they announced their separation.

In this opportunity, the Colombian singer was photographed driving her truck through the streets of Barcelona and the images reflect the hard time he is going through due to his personal life.

These photos, published by the dailymail, show to Shakira at the wheel of her vehicle with a sad and depressed face more than two weeks since he announced his controversial separation.

Also, the interpreter of waka waka she finds herself with little makeup and a nostalgic countenancea situation that made his followers talk about it on social networks.

It’s hard to see Shakira in this state and everything she has done for this world. Let’s support everything she does. pic.twitter.com/YDVEjlEOLR — SlayShak (@WorldShakifans) June 22, 2022

The recent photos of Shakira generated rumors about her state of mind after her separation from Gerard Piqué because the singer has been the big loser after the alleged infidelities of her ex-partner were leaked.

On the other hand, the Spanish central defender seems to be enjoying his single life since last week he was seen at a party in Stockholm in the company of the young blonde with whom he would have been unfaithful to Shakira.