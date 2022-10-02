the moving message of Cristiano Ronaldo after the disappearance of Queen Elizabeth II

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 passers

There will be no Premier League matches this weekend. In question, as you know, a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday. And obviously Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been touched by his passing. He who has spent so much time across the Channel and who knows well what the Queen represented for her people.

So he posted a message on Instagram. “Seven years of my career have been played in the Premier League, making this my eighth season in England. Throughout those years, I have felt the UK’s undying love for its Queen, and the importance Her Majesty had and will always have for the British people. I pay tribute to his memory and mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country I have come to call home,” added the Portuguese striker. “My thoughts and prayers are with to the royal family.”