the moving message on social media!

Rodrigo Bentancur left there Juventus after four and a half years. His transfer to the Tottenham di Conte for 19 million euros + 6 bonus.

The midfielder, through a message on social media, he wanted to greet and thank the Juventus club and all the fans:

Bentancur, Juventus

“This club gave me the opportunity to arrive in Europe very young, to compete in an important championship like the Italian one but above all to wear a historic and prestigious jersey. It was an honor for me and I will always be grateful to Juventus and to the whole Juventus family for these wonderful 4 and a half years spent together. Before starting my new adventure in the Premier League I want to thank and wish a big good luck to my extraordinary teammates, the coach and all the coaching staff for the current season. A great group that, I’m sure, will give their best in every match to achieve their goals. I also want to thank all the people who work at Continassa for their professionalism and for never having made me miss anything in recent years. Thanks and a big hug to all the Juventus fans for welcoming me to Turin with great affection and for always supporting me. Heartfelt thanks and come on Juve until the end!“