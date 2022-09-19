The moving photo of Angelina Jolie on the verge of tears when saying goodbye to her daughter Zahara

18 Sep 2022 – 8:00 p.m.



Angelina Jolie was about to cry, very moved, by the arrival of her daughter Zahara to college. The actress was moved at the welcome prepared by the luxurious Spelman College in Atlanta.

At the beginning of August, the actress accompanied her daughter to her first day of classes at the prestigious university, special for women of African descent. Jolie shared a photo of her on her Instagram account showing the girl with her new study partners.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” the actress wrote.

Angelina Jolie on the verge of tears

After several weeks of Angelina Jolie’s farewell to her 17-year-old daughter Zahara, several photographs began to circulate at the Spelman Campus where the actress can be seen on the verge of tears while hugging the young woman tightly.

Despite the fact that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was always firm in her intention to take the young woman to receive a good education, like any mother, she could not help but be moved by such an important moment for the girl.

In one image, the protagonist of “Maleficent” appears appreciating the ceremony from the public in the midst of the other representatives. She was wearing an elegant cream-colored dress with thick straps, her brown hair slicked back.

While Zahara looked very relaxed wearing a brown flannel with denim pants. Her sisters Shiloh and Vivienne were also present at the ceremony.

“I’m going to start crying! I haven’t started crying yet,” Jolie responded in a video when asked by Dr. Gayle, director of the institution, how she felt about being a Spelman mother.

“There will be a lot of time to cry”, while the welcoming festivities continue, the university representative replied, as also reflected by Glamor magazine.

Angelina Jolie is one proud mama. 🥰 Zahara is off to Spelman College! (🎥: IG, pelotondad214) pic.twitter.com/peLxbx6UH6 — E! News (@enews) August 11, 2022

