The moving photo of Shakira and her sad children

In an interview for Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp confessed that Sadio Mané asked to leave this summer. And given the contract situation of the Senegal striker, who was only a season away from the end of his contract with the Reds, they had no choice but to let him go.

“Sometimes you do exactly what you want and sometimes you have to react to a situation like when Sadio told us he wanted to leave (to another club). We had to replace him, he is a great player. Fortunately, we were able to do it before with Luis (Diaz) and now with Darwin (Nunez). Fabio (Carvalho) is a very exciting player.”

Of course, they will miss Mané, but it continues. And the feelings are very positive in pre-season: “We know how good Sadio is. We will realize how good he was for us in certain moments, because there were ‘Sadio moments’ where nobody could do it like him”.

He also trusts Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino. “Diogo Jota arrived and Diogo did amazing things for us. Bobby Firmino probably didn’t have the season we expected due to injuries. However, he is back in training, 100%. He’s a world-class player.”

Mané is gone, but they have Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino. And while losing is always painful, it’s not like they have a short team. The goal will be to come back to fight for all the titles they are competing for.