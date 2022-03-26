the moving post after son’s pancreatic cancer surgery

Difficult days, indeed very difficult, for Fedez. Just a few days ago the social announcement of Chiara Ferragni’s husband: “Last week I found out that I have a rare neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. One of those who if you don’t get them in time is not a nice cohabitant to have inside your body. Reason for which I had to undergo a surgery that lasted 6 hours to remove a part of the pancreas (including the tumor). Two days after the surgery, I’m fine and can’t wait to go home to my children. It will take a while. Thanks to the doctors, surgeons and nurses who have been by my side during these intense days. A huge thank you also for all the messages of support and positivity that you sent me ». Then silence. Since then, the life of the rapper’s family has changed.

MORE INFORMATION

How is Fedez? Chiara Ferragni, photo after the operation: “Good morning from the hospital”

How is Fedez after the surgery?

It was assumed that the dheyelination, a disease that Federico had already talked about two years ago. Then after days, in which fans were wondering what Fedez was really sick of, the announcement came: tumor neuroendocrine of the pancreas. “Last week I discovered I have a rare neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas – he revealed yesterday on his Instagram profile – One of those who if you don’t get them in time is not a nice cohabitant to have inside your body”. After 6 hours of intervention at the San Raffaele in Milan, Fedez returned to social media by the hand of his wife. “Good morning from the hospital.” With these words Chiara Ferragni therefore wanted to reassure the fans.

Mom’s post

Now to break the silence is Federico’s mother: Annamaria Berrinzaghi, called Tatiana. The woman on her Instagram profile wanted to thank everyone for her support. In the post in which we see Faith in the hospital eating we read: Super Happy. It therefore seems that the rapper is recovering and the worst is over, despite this Fedez is still hospitalized where he is assisted by a very valid team of doctors.