The moving story behind Gimme Shelter, the Netflix drama

Within Netflix we can find many movies that will make us move to tears. Some of them are dramas that were very successful in Hollywood, other more independent films that still attracted attention.

In this last group is Gimme Sheltera production that starred Vanessa Hudgensactress that we all knew thanks to High School Musical. In this film, the performer is encouraged to challenge herself and share a performance that chills her skin.

The most striking thing about this film is that it is based on a true storywhich is very captivating and shows us how difficult life was for Kathy DiFiore. If you don’t know her yet, we’ll tell you everything you need to know below.

Vanessa Hudgens surprises with one of her best performances.

The true events behind Gimme Shelter, the Netflix movie

Gimme Shelter takes us into the life of Agnes Bailey, a character played by Vanessa Hudgens. The story presents us with the path to motherhood that this young woman made, when she became a pregnant and homeless teenager. The girl’s life is not easy. Having an abusive mother and being rejected by her father, the young woman is forced to run away from the house where she lives. Thus, she begins a journey of survival that is characterized by being lonely.

When Agnes loses all hope, she meets a stranger who treats her with great compassion and guides her to a place where she will find salvation: a shelter for homeless teenagers that will give her the support she has never known before.

Related news

As we said before, this movie available in Netflix featured a performance by Vanessa Hudgens. The actress gave herself completely to the character, achieving a compelling and moving performance to tears.

For weeks she lived in pregnancy shelters, interacting with each of the homeless young mothers who lived there and later appeared in the film. Behind this project was Ronald Krausswho had a close relationship with Kathy DiFiorethe woman who served as inspiration for this film.

After having a difficult life as the main character of Gimme Shelter, DiFiore he ran a foundation called Several Sources Shelters, which also served as the inspiration for the film.

Kathy DiFiore and the film’s director during the filming of Gimme Shelter.

“This movie was made for everyone. It has aspects of faith, it has morals and ethics and heart with a main cast. This film illustrates how faith can guide you in life. My intention was to make a film that could spiritually uplift people and help change the culture and save a generation,” the woman declared years ago.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!