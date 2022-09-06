the moving testimony of René following the attack on his mother in Cannes by three minors

It is a moving testimony that René came to deliver on the set of Do not touch My TV this Monday, September 5. A few days ago, while she was in Cannes, Angèle, an 89-year-old lady, was assaulted by three minors. The whole thing was filmed by CCTV cameras and then broadcast on social networks. The three teenagers suspected of being the attackers of the old lady have since were arrested and placed in a closed educational centre. A news item that deeply shocked. On the set of the show, René was particularly touched. Faced with Cyril Hanouna and the columnists, he had great difficulty in containing his emotion. “thank you for being with us“, first launched the facilitator. “I had to be there“replied René, very touched before adding:”It’s unthinkable stuff like that“. Subsequently, Cyril Hanouna wanted to ask him about Angèle.”She got out of the hospital, she is with my sister who takes care of her. She is well surrounded“, he continues, very upset. “I found out because my sister called me saying she had been assaulted. When I saw the photo… It’s not possible. Stuff like this needs to stop“, adds René, tears in his eyes.

The video of Angèle’s assault shocked Internet users. On this one, we can see the old lady being pushed by three young people who then steal her bag… in order to (…)

