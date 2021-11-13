The moving voices of the poor, who share faith, joy and pain with Francis

These are stories of fall and rise thanks to the mercy of Christ those that some of the 500 needy who met the Pope in Assisi, tell in an ideal bridge of eight centuries with the many that the Poverello welcomed at the Porziuncola. Lives suffered and redeemed, from Afghanistan to Poland, from France to Spain, from Romania to Italy

Pope Francis’ prayer meeting with the poor at the Porziuncola is like a welcome bridge over 800 years long that connects what the Poverello witnessed together with the first friars and Clare, and the faith and tragedies of the poor today alongside the Pontiff . And in the gesture of the three poor people who hand over the cloak to the Pope in the churchyard of the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, it is as if there really were the young Francis who has not yet embraced the cross and started to repair the Church of Christ.















Abrhaley, Jennifer and Luciano offer the pilgrim’s cloak and staff to the Pope who has just arrived in Santa Maria degli Angeli

The cloak that St. Francis gives to the fallen noble

In 1204, the son of Pietro di Bernardone is a restless, vain and well-dressed young man, but also sensitive and generous, as Saint Bonaventure recounts and, meeting a fallen noble, he commits him “with affectionate pity”. She strips off the beautiful dress she has just bought for herself with her merchant father’s money and gives it to the knight.











With Jennifer, Luciano and Abrhaley the first hug

The young Francesco reappears in Jennifer Amadin of the Magdalena association – linked to Brother the French movement that strongly wanted this meeting – which after the gift of the cloak reads a greeting to the Pope, written on a sheet, as does Luciano, a Romanian who lives in Rome, helped by Caritas, who instead typed it on a mobile phone . The third is Abrhaley Tesfagergs Habte. He is a blind Eritrean refugee who offers Francis the pilgrim’s staff and shakes his hand. The Pope prays with him and listens to his story that comes from the heart.















Florence and Thibault Jarry, with little Celeste, in front of Pope Francis

Florence, Thibault and Celeste: on a mission with the last ones

After the Pope’s silent prayer in the Porziuncola, the testimonies of the poor and those who share their lives with them follow one another. Like Florence and Thibault Jarry, with little Celeste, who is not yet 4 months old. They are a young missionary couple among the last on the outskirts of Paris. She tells of having met Thibault six years ago in Chile, where both, on their own, had gone on a mission with Misericordia, the association founded by the French-Brazilian couple Roman and Renate de Chateauvieux and the fruit of Pope Francis’ words at the Angelus of 17 March 2013: “Mercy changes the world, makes it fairer and less cold”. Then speak Thibault, and tells how after the year of mission, returning to France, they entrusted themselves to the Lord, to live a simple life, and asked to be sent as a missionary couple. “It is not always easy – he confides – to let ourselves go to what God has prepared for us. We bear witness to the joy of sharing the daily life of our neighborhood neighbors, wounded by great material poverty, but also spiritual and relationship poverty. It is the Lord who awaits us through the poor ”.

Sebastian: from violence and drugs, risen with Christ

In the great Basilica also resounds the moved voice of Sebastian del Valle Diaz, from Toledo, which remembers his grandmother who passed on to him the faith and love for the rosary, but also the military training that transformed him into a violent boy, who ended up in the drug dealing business. Then prison and, after other relapses, conversion during the pandemic, which led him to the experience of knowing that God cares for everyone. “Today – he concludes – I am a beggar for God’s love and mercy. Jesus Christ has resurrected me!”











Gabriel, baptized at 60: “Now I seek holiness”

The choir of the Fratello Association, 13 singers and musicians, intones the canon of Taizé “Bless the lord, my soul” while the former Parisian homeless man takes the floor Gabriel Barbier, of the APA, Association pour l’Amitié. At 60, he who comes from an atheist family, was baptized. “We poor in spirit – he says – can find our strength in Christ, he is our greatest wealth. Sometimes we see ourselves ridiculed by the world, but I’m a fighter. I have known despair in an increasingly merciless world, but I have found the love of God ”. With baptism, he assures, “Jesus transformed me, to the point of making me desire holiness. My fear is that I will not be able to invoke God in temptations ”. And he concludes with a prayer: “Mary, give me the grace to always think of you and to invoke you. ‘Come to my rescue’ ”.















The testimony of Gabriel, a former homeless person from Paris

From Poland Sebastian: “God gave me a new life”

Speak in Polish Sebastian Olczak, 37 years old. Up to 16 he lived a normal life, in a Catholic family, then he tried drugs and alcohol, “I had problems with the law, and lost respect for myself and for others”. Since 2007 he was homeless, then the association Opera di Soccorso di S. Pio approached him, but it took him some time to entrust himself to them and to God. “In the end – he confides – I admitted that I can’t do it alone, and I pleaded with God to give me a new life. And God didn’t turn his back on me, he showed me an easy life but not necessarily a happy one. God’s grace is my daily experience today ”. “Before I hated myself – he concludes – and now I accept myself and feel like a free man, who looks at himself and others through the love of God. I am aware that a great job on myself is still waiting for me”.

Farzaneh, voice of pain and pride of Afghan women

In the words of Farzaneh Razavi, welcomed in Foligno by Caritas and the Ark of the Mediterranean, there is instead the suffering of all Afghan women, crushed by “a patriarchal and misogynistic society, which blocked” dreams and aspirations. “It arrived in Italy in August after the return of the Taliban to power, “to stand up firmly and take steps forward”, but with the heart is still “with the girls in the dormitory of the university of Kabul who these days cannot go to university, buy bread, go to the baker and have fun. ”Farzaneh tells the Pope that she is worried about her family left in Afghanistan, and explains that her life there was in danger, also because she was the daughter of Shia Muslim Hazari, and therefore persecuted twice . She thanks the Italian Church for having helped her and saved her life and that of many others like her, and says she started a new life here, trying to be useful “for me, my family and Italy”. to poverty and hunger, c he “take the lives of millions of people”, the young woman hopes “that the world will adopt a global approach to solve this problem and not leave the Afghan people alone”.











Abdul and the appeal to also save the children left in Kabul

After her another Afghan, Qadery Abdul Razaq, in Foligno with his wife Salima, explains that he was saved by the Italian government, after having worked for 11 years in Kabul for Unicef ​​as a sociologist. Abdul also thanks the local Caritas “for the welcome, for the house and for everything we need” and the young workers “who treat us as their parents and us as children”, but he says he is very worried “about part of the our family who remained in Afghanistan “. In tears he remembers the four children who remained in his country” who collaborated for years with the Italian army, another was killed by the Taliban and one more is a refugee in Turkey and we would like your help to save them too “.















Mariana and her son during her testimony at the meeting with the Pope

The pain of Mariana, clinging to the children raised with love

Finally, it comes from Romania Mariana, 43, arrived in Italy 15 years ago, today in a wheelchair accompanied by her children aged 24 and 22. She tells, despite very severe pain, that she came to Italy to be a caregiver, leaving 2 children with her husband. When he died he took them with him to Italy, but 11 years ago the disease arrived, a “devastating pain syndrome in the lumbar spine and legs, which upset my family and work life”. The surgery made the situation worse, and Mariana is now disabled. The providence for her and her children was Caritas, whose help allowed her to get by in a dignified way and some doctors – she explains – “that my God has put on the road” and who treat her for free. But God gave her the strength to raise two good guys “who today do everything for me, the caregiver, the maid, the cook, they bathe me. I find the strength to follow this ordeal in Jesus, I have been suffering for 11 years, I have not recovered my health, but I bear these pains with a dose of “horse” morphine, which takes away only 20% of the pain. Thanks to Don Edoardo who never abandoned me, and above all thanks to God for the strength he still gives me ”.

Five hundred poor people, many stories from all over the world

The five hundred poor protagonists of the meeting with Pope Francis, moreover, for health security reasons, it was not possible, are linked to the Caritas of Umbria and the French association Fratello, and those from Rome to the Apostolic Charity, Caritas, Circolo S. Pietro, Community of Sant’Egidio, Vincentian Family Regional Coordination, Centro Astalli, Acli.