The Movistar Plus movie in which Margot Robbie gives the best performance of her career

margot robbie She is without a doubt one of the most successful and prominent actresses in the film industry. The Australian began her career in 2008, with her nation’s popular series, neighbors. By revolutionizing the ocean country with her small role as Donna Freedman, Hollywood agents took notice of the actress and overnight she moved to Hollywood. Leaving her Australian paycheck behind, Robbie began to find her place in the industry. Her first big role was in 2013, with a small participation in the moving romance About Time (A Matter of Time) and later conquered everyone as Naomi Lapaglia in the acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Socrsese.

Robbie thus played the second wife of Jordan Belfort, played by the very Leonardo Dicaprio, in the sensational and excessive film that portrayed the life of the Wall Street broker who was jailed for stock market manipulation, money laundering and other crimes related to financial fraud. Scorsese’s film was not only recognized as one of the director’s best, and of the year in question (accumulating 5 Oscar nominations), but it was also a box office phenomenon. Among the great highlights of the film was Robbie, whose presence in the film propelled his career and made it take off. From there he participated in other titles such as focusand his best-known role, harley quinnin the DC movies.

Comparison, Margot Robbie in I, Tonyaand Tonya Harding in her skating days

However, Margot’s great revelation was in 2017, when the actress shouldered the production of the biopic about the controversial American figure skater, Tonya Harding. This project would be the first film in which Robbie would act as the protagonist, moving away from supporting roles. This was also her first project as a producer, and one on which she collaborated with filmmaker Craig Gillespie (Cruella, Lars and the Real Girl)who directed the film.

In I, TonyaRobbie was challenged to play the young Portland, Oregon-born ice queen who rose rapidly from fame to disgrace after becoming ice skating’s biggest sensation, only to be kicked out of her sport’s World Championships for having ordered a heinous blow to the knee of his competitor, Nancy Kerrigan. It was the most egregious act of hooliganism in sports history.

The film traces Harding’s life from his troubled childhood to the event that ended his professional career, going through the relationship with his complicated mother and his violent marriage with Jeff Gillooley (interpreted by sebastian stan), who was also the main accused of the attack against Kerrigan. In the case of his mother, LaVonathe actress allison janney (Mom) She was in charge of photographing her. Janney’s performance was globally acclaimed and the actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Sebastian Stan, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney in I, Tonya (2017)

Still, as fabulous as Janney’s work is, the real star of the film is Robbie, who has never been so good. the actress of harley quinn she makes the most of her leading role, and made it clear that she wasn’t just a new pretty face in the industry. Her interpretation managed to generate empathy in a complex and controversial character like Harding, where despite the fact that the film does not make her look like any heroine, manages to recognize the humanity behind the character (or rather person), despite their faults.

In addition to his impressive work in I, TonyaRobbie trained together with the skating coach sarah kawaharasince he promised the director that in this way he would be able to capture an emotional factor during the iconic figure skating Tonya Harding 1994 with the soundtrack of jurassic-park. Kawahara and Robbie would usually meet up in Los Angeles before shooting to do warm-ups on the floor and work as a mirror (in shoes, then on skates), then transferring their skills to the ice. She performed five sequences with Kawahara in total, some of which lasted over a minute. Robbie may be a professional actress, but Kawahara also described her as a “brilliant and talented sportswoman,” and this can be seen on screen. A large percentage of the skating scenes in the film were performed by Robbie herself, without the help of a stunt double.

Margot Robbie with the real Tonya Harding

Without a doubt, I, Tonya is a sensational film that makes it clear to us why margot robbie She is and deserves to be one of the most renowned actresses today. As if that were not enough, her future looks even more promising, since in addition to the film of Barbiewhich will hit theaters in 2023, the actress will launch 3 new projects, one of which could place her as possible Oscar favorite .

I, Tonya is available in Movistar Plus Y hbo max for users of Spain.

