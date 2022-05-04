Entertainment

The Movistar Plus movie in which Margot Robbie gives the best performance of her career

margot robbie She is without a doubt one of the most successful and prominent actresses in the film industry. The Australian began her career in 2008, with her nation’s popular series, neighbors. By revolutionizing the ocean country with her small role as Donna Freedman, Hollywood agents took notice of the actress and overnight she moved to Hollywood. Leaving her Australian paycheck behind, Robbie began to find her place in the industry. Her first big role was in 2013, with a small participation in the moving romance About Time (A Matter of Time) and later conquered everyone as Naomi Lapaglia in the acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Socrsese.

Robbie thus played the second wife of Jordan Belfort, played by the very Leonardo Dicaprio, in the sensational and excessive film that portrayed the life of the Wall Street broker who was jailed for stock market manipulation, money laundering and other crimes related to financial fraud. Scorsese’s film was not only recognized as one of the director’s best, and of the year in question (accumulating 5 Oscar nominations), but it was also a box office phenomenon. Among the great highlights of the film was Robbie, whose presence in the film propelled his career and made it take off. From there he participated in other titles such as focusand his best-known role, harley quinnin the DC movies.

