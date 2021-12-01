The MPS title flies, Mef-EU dialogue restarts but in view of heavy reorganization

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Awakening of Banca Mps on the Stock Exchange – with the stock that was also stopped in volatility – after the November knockout (-20% overall) while the confrontation between Rome and Brussels restarts to define the road map of the privatization of the Sienese institute vanished in autumn due to the breakdown of the negotiations with Unicredit. On the evening of Tuesday 1 December, in a note, MPS confirmed the restart of contacts with the Ministry of the Treasury, controlling shareholder with 64%, to reopen the dialogue with the Directorate General for EU competition on the reorganization of the institution.

According to press leaks, the negotiations with the EU could reach a new plan approved by Brussels which would give more time, we are talking about 18 months, to better prepare the privatization with reorganization interventions.

According to the reconstruction of the Messaggero, the latter would pass from a separation of the liabilities to be transferred to Fintecna, from the sale of impaired loans and from a rationalization of branches and employees accompanied by a capital strengthening of around 3 billion euros.

A change of the guard at the operational guide of the institute with the former Ubi is also possible Victor Massiah considered a viable option. A rehabilitated MPS could at that point collect the interest of various institutions, starting with Unicredit itself.

A picture on which they express perplexity Bestinver analysts according to which the bank’s budget cleaning process would be functional to a “standalone” MPS rather than a sale to a private partner. The broker confirms the “sell” recommendation on the stock also by virtue of the fact that a 3 billion recapitalization, as hypothesized, would end up effectively canceling the minority shareholders. On Unicredit, Equita sim has increased the exposure of its portfolio in view of the new industrial plan which will be presented to the market on December 9th.