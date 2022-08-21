The MTV Video Music Awards will have a category dedicated to the metaverse

As Horizon Worlds finally arrives in France, the metaverse continues to carve out a place for itself in the entertainment of the future. The pandemic has of course favored remote concerts, including in virtual worlds like Fortnite for Travis Scott and Minecraft for BTS. Reason enough for the MTV Video Music Awards to create a specific category: “Best Performance in the Metaverse”.

“We saw an opportunity to showcase and honor the best, most impactful performances and celebrate artists who have found creative ways to use these spaces,” an MTV spokesperson told the site. The Hill. Artists and platforms well known to the general public — especially young people — make up the list of nominees: Ariana Grande on Fortnite, BLACKPINK on PUBG Mobile, BTS on Minecraft, Justin Bieber on Wave, and Charli XCX and Twenty One Pilots on Roblox.

The ceremony will be broadcast on August 29 at 6:15 p.m. in France, but an event named “The VMA Experience” also takes place in parallel in the Roblox metaverse from August 12 to September 3. Visitors will be able to walk the red carpet surrounded by paparazzi and play music-themed mini-games. According to the Roblox site, The VMA Experience has already been visited more than 571,000 times in one week. It remains to be seen if this curiosity is short-lived or if players will continue to flock until the end of the event.

If MTV wants to include the metaverse so badly in the new version of its ceremony, it is because the latter suffered a 17% drop in viewership in the 18-45 age group in 2021. popular with young people like Fortnite, Minecraft and Roblox could therefore capture the attention of this audience in new ways, including having them vote for their favorite artists directly on these platforms.