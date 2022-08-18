The MTV Video Music Awards will recognize the “best performance in the metaverse”

The famous ceremony of the MTV Video Music Awards is preparing, at the end of August, to reward the “best performance in the metaverse” with one objective: to attract a younger audience.

This is news that sounds like a desire to rejuvenate. The famous ceremony of the MTV Video Music Awards will reward, on August 28, the “best performance in the metaverse”. The creation of this trophy comes as virtual concerts have multiplied in recent years, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period during which cultural and festive events were at a standstill.

To appeal to younger audiences (the VMAs saw a 17% audience drop in the 18-45 age bracket in 2021), MTV developed a video game replica of the event Robloxwhich has 120 million monthly users. The VMA Experience (available from August 12 to September 3) allows players to be totally immersed in the universe of the Video Music Awards: red carpet, paparazzi, festive atmosphere, it’s all there!

Music-themed mini-games are also available, as are new activities. Users can thus accumulate and grant votes to their favorite artist to try to have him elected in the category of “best performance in the metaverse”.

Six artists have been nominated in this new category: Ariana Grande (Fortnite), Blackpink (PUBG-Mobile), BTS (Minecraft), Charlie XCX (Roblox), Twenty One Pilots (Roblox) and Justin Bieber (wave). To find out the name of the big winner, see you on August 29 at 6:15 p.m. on MTV France.