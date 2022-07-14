The mullet cut is making a comeback and will be on everyone’s mind during this summer of 2022!

It’s time to make an appointment without delay with your hairdresser to adopt the mullet cut, the trendiest hairstyle of the moment!

Discover without delay the mullet cut which will be the hairstyle that will be on everyone’s head this summer! This season, new trends will appear in both fashion and beauty.

In hairdressing, it will be the big comeback of the mullet cut! So go quickly below to find out more about it!

What exactly does the mullet cut hairstyle look like?

Very trendy in the 1990s, the mullet cut was then long considered a cheesy haircut. But this season, that won’t be the case. Indeed, the summer will be marked by the great return of the mullet cut on all heads.

The latter has already been adopted by many celebrities, such as singer Miley Cyrus for example. Then you must be wondering what exactly this haircut looks like. It turns out that the latter hasn’t changed much since the 1990s.

It is always characterized by a fairly marked difference in length between the front and the back of the head. Thus, in the front your hair will be shorter. At the back of your head, they will be longer at the nape of the neck.

The only difference today is that the mullet cut is longer, whether at the front or the back of the head. The latter also requires a larger volume, which will make it much more modern and trendy. So get ready for the big change this season!

Who can wear the mullet cut?

Now that you know a little more about the mullet cut, you should certainly ask yourself if you too can wear it or not. You can already be reassured. Indeed, it turns out that the mullet cut is very easy to wear and goes to all women.

You just need enough hair length. Don’t worry, you don’t need XXL lengths. Medium-length hair will be more than enough. Then you can wear this hairstyle, regardless of the nature of your hair.

Whether you have straight or curly hair, you can try this haircut without any problem. In the same way, this is a hairstyle that suits all face shapes. The latter also requires very little maintenance.

It is therefore very easy to wear on a daily basis, in everyday life. You won’t need to spend too much time combing your hair every morning. So you know what you have to do to be the trendiest of the season!

How to get this new trendy hairstyle?

You now know that you can wear the mullet cut without any problem. You still have to figure out the best way to get it. This is a haircut that is quite complex to achieve. It’s not just about shortening curtain bangs or trimming your ends. This is why we recommend that you go to your hairdresser instead. The latter will be the most able to take care of your hair.

Then ask him for a classic mullet cut but insist on the length which must be kept both at the front and at the back of the head. Also, don’t forget to mention that you want a certain volume. You should then get the result you are hoping for. Now you know the trendiest haircut of the season but also the best way of the future. So don’t delay, and make an appointment with your hairdresser without delay!