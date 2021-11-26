The multi-award-winning musical “Moulin Rouge” arrives in London from Broadway

Listen to the audio version of the article

In London, theatrical life has resumed at full speed; you are invited to wear a mask and to obtain the green pass. And so the debuts, postponed due to the closure for 18 months imposed by the pandemic, explode this fall. Comes from Broadway the award-winning musical “Moulin Rouge” – many will remember Baz Luhrmann’s film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The Accademia Filarmonica Romana celebrates its bicentenary in Rome, while the young pianist Beatrice Rana arrives in Parma.

London

At the Piccadilly Theater, the new Broadway-winning musical “Moulin Rouge” begins, based on the film by Baz Luhrmann with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The film is from 2001; in 2019 the performances of the musical on Broadway began. The subject is inspired by Verdi’s opera La traviata. The film was considered an atypical musical, because the songs sung are not original music, but reinterpretations of some of the historical pieces of pop music. Performances until May 28th.

Parma

On the 28th at the Teatro Regio the piano by Beatrice Rana. Fresh from the debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the publication of the cd entirely dedicated to Chopin, with the Studi op. 25 and the Quattro Scherzi, Beatrice Rana will perform a program made up of key pieces from her repertoire. Chopin’s Four Scherzi to open the evening’s program, which, passing through Debussy’s First Book of Studies, will close its path with the sparkling orchestral pages of Stravinsky’s Trois mouvements de Petrouchka. For the 2021-2022 concert season, organized by the Parma Concerts Society.

Rome

On the 4th at the Olympic Theater celebrations for the bicentenary of the Roman Philharmonic Academy, with the Mozart Orchestra with its musical director, Daniele Gatti. The first part of the program recalls two composers who are linked to the Philharmonic. Rossini, honorary member of the Academy since 1837, of which we will listen to the Symphony from the Barber of Seville. And Stravinskij, of which the Philharmonic presented numerous works, often in European or Italian premieres; we will listen to the Apollon Musagète. In the second part here is an absolute premiere, commissioned by the Philharmonic, to Georges Aperghis, Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Biennale in 2015, and in 2021 awarded the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize. Festive end to the evening with the masterpiece of Jupiter, Mozart’s last symphony.