The multifaceted co-founder of ‘The Go-Go’s’ turns 65 – Radio Concerto Chile

Belinda Carlisle, 65, meets the multifaceted co-founder of 'The Go-Gos'

today we celebrate 65 years Belinda Carlislesinger and vocalist of the group new wave And rock the go-goone of the following female set Ahead Success Of all the time,

transiting different styles Throughout his career, Karlay have achieved a resounding success As much solo artist as part of go-go,

from punk to new wave

born a August 17, 1958 In Los Angeles, California, Belinda Jo Carlisle Was Second Of Six brothers his music career Start As drummer In 1977, join in band Of punk rock germs, Below Surname Of Dottie Danger.

However, his path germs Was very fleeting, assume that retirement after set Contract mononucleosis, even without reaching engraved nor to play live with the band. curiously, Karlay appears in a Recording of band Of 1977, I am presenting them Nightclub “Whiskey” go Go’footage that remains Immortal In this live album from the band ‘Disinfectant’.

Belinda Carlisle continued on the path of punk rock Until then, helping with background vocals to band black randy and metrosquad, out a time germs, singer quickly co-founded go-goHe Originally received Name Of out of place, Near Margot Olavarria, Alyssa Bello And Jane Widlin.

shortly after the formation of go-go, olavarria And pretty left Group And Charlotte Caffee, Cathy Valentine And live shock He added till Band. With this series of artists, go-go came to be one of most successful american bands of 80′ helping popularize gender of new wave in country.

Accomplishments with The Go-Go’s and his entry as a solo artist

Karlay And go-go Made his musical debut with the album ‘beauty and the Beat‘, Of 1981. with hits likewe got the Beat‘ one of two ‘how much more‘, record reached one remarkable success.

so much so that the band became It is the first and only female band writing their own music and playing their own instruments to reach No. 1 on the charts with one album.

with Separation Of go-go In 1985, Carlile started his career as solo artist, debut with him ‘Belinda’ album In 1986. as an aspect of solo artist Took him to cooperate Other iconic figures of music, As lindsay buckingham Of Fleetwood Mac one of two Andy Taylor Of Duran Duran.

In 1987, Carlisle He launchedheaven on earth‘, His second album Of Study, what did you get three singles In this top 10 of US Billboard And a Enrollment till Grammy Awards, who lost Whitney Houston.

First alone From the album, ‘heaven is a Place on Earth‘, quickly reached Top of Ready Of usa And United Kingdom and his promotional video led by winning actress of Oscar, Diane Keaton.

This time and from 1999, Carlisle continue with you successful career As solo artist and together other members of Group reorganized go-go, keep their Both iconic aspects are now 65 years old from your musical life.

