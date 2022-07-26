The multimillionaire figure that Margot Robbie has received in ‘Barbie’ to become the highest paid actress in Hollywood

DSince it was known that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play Barbie and Ken in the movie ‘Barbie’, the media around the world have echoed their names and fans can’t wait to see the film. Having said that, Today, Tuesday, the exorbitant figures that the protagonist will charge for her role have been revealed.

The film will be released nextJune 21, 2023. However, it is already causing great expectation and, as the weeks go by, the actors have been revealing more details, as well as the leaked photos of both dressed as skaters with some impressive ‘looks’.

The fact about the film that has caused the most impact is directly related to Margot Robbie and the money she has earned for her leading role. According to a ranking published by ‘Variety’, she has become the highest paid actress in Hollywood thanks to ‘Barbie’, reaching 12.5 million dollars.

Who are the highest paid actors

Robbie is the highest paid of the actresses, but 15 actors appear above her on the list. The ranking is headed Tom Cruise, who has earned $100 million for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. They then follow Will Smith, Leonardo Dicaprio and many other world-renowned performers.

Those, Among these actors does not appear the co-star in ‘Barbie’, Ryan Goslingwho has earned exactly the same amount as Margot Robbie for the film: 12.5 million.

Finally, and returning to the female roles, after Robbie lies Millie Bobby Brown (star of ‘Stranger Things’), who ranks number 16. In this way, she is the second highest paid actress for her role in ‘Enola Holmes 2’, where she earned 10 million.