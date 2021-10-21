the multinational could issue its own digital currency

AMC, the US entertainment giant, is enthusiastic about the blockchain: the CEO of the company is even considering issuing its own cryptocurrency.

During an interview with CNBC on Oct. 20, AMC CEO Adam Aron discussed the company’s crypto ambitions. He didn’t give any concrete details, but did make some revealing comments:

“In the past few months we have made quite a stir by becoming active in the cryptocurrency industry.”

He then raised the possibility for AMC to issue its own currency, stating: “There are many reasons why AMC could become a successful cryptocurrency issuer, as well as a crypto holder.He finally added that this is just one of many ideas the company is working on at the moment.

AMC is very far-sighted when it comes to digital assets. In August, the company said that intends to develop the infrastructure needed to accept Bitcoin payments by the end of this year.

The following month, the multinational expanded these crypto payment options to include Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. At the time, Aron confirmed customers’ desire to use cryptocurrencies as a payment method for tickets and concessions in AMC lounges.

In early October, AMC also added Dogecoin to the options list, following a Twitter poll created by Aron that garnered 68% favorable votes for DOGE from more than 140,000 attendees:

“I sincerely want to hear your opinion, through this Twitter survey. By the end of 2021, AMC will be accepting Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I have heard from many on my Twitter feed that we should also accept Dogecoin. Do you think AMC should consider accepting Dogecoin? “

On October 6, the company announced the ability to purchase digital gift cards with crypto, redeemable for movie tickets and other items.

Issuing tokens for U.S.-listed companies may not be an easy task given the growing regulatory hurdles to overcome. Social media giant Facebook is experiencing it on its own skin as ballots continue towards its cryptocurrency issuance plans.

AMC achieved fame among investors earlier this year, concurrent with the rise in share price following the short squeeze led by the infamous subreddit WallStreetBets. At the time of writing, AMC stock is trading at $ 40.86, down marginally on weekly but up 6.2% since the beginning of October.