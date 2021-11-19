The multinational logistics company GLS is under investigation for tax fraud

The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation against GLS, a multinational logistics company, for “fraudulent declaration through the use of invoices for non-existent operations”.

In the papers of the investigation, of which the Corriere della Sera has released some excerpts, we read that at the center of the investigation is “the distorted and instrumental use of short-lived cooperatives, legally represented by nominees”, which exploit workers illegally gaining from non-payment of direct and indirect taxes, such as withholdings from employees and social security and insurance contributions. “Those who are harmed are the workers and the Treasury, while the GLS group benefits enormously from this situation as it reduces its personnel costs”, writes the Courier service.

The economic and financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Milan and the Revenue Agency carried out searches in the group’s offices in San Giuliano Milanese and Assago Milanofiori, but also in the offices of the “You Log” consortium of cooperatives in Vimercate and Pero .

