The multiverse is dead, long live the multiverse

The past two decades have been largely defining the idea of ​​the multiverse, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The idea is that Marvel wants to bring together its most famous characters to support (or perhaps “reinvest”) its characters that have been forgotten, or have been less popular in the past, while also taking advantage of their paper counterparts. This is how Marvel Studios transformed (transforming) many B-rated characters into a multi-billion dollar venture.

Of course, Marvel Studios isn’t the first to have a shared universe tying separate properties together, having imported the concept straight from the comics. The roots of this idea can even be found in the monster films of the 1930s. However, while this type of crossover wasn’t entirely uncommon on television and even in movie cameos, Marvel Studios used their own shared universe as something of an unprecedented next level.

However, in recent years we have been noticing how the shared universe may no longer be the ideal model for this management. Instead, (and) the company is pushing towards the idea of ​​a multiverse: sets of connected worlds defined by infinite possibilities and variables. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the most recent high-profile example, but it’s not the only illustration of the concept. The CW has merged a wide range of DC-related disconnected properties for its Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Marvel Studios are strongly advancing in that direction. The multiverse was introduced, also as a red herring, in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The full title of the second Doctor Strange film is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where Elizabeth Olsen will play the role of Scarlet, suggesting ties to WandaVision, which recently introduced Evan Peters in a sort of indirect connection to the mutant universe of the X -men. The animated series What If? … Focuses on the Observer (Jeffery Wright) “watching over the multiverse“.

It’s not just Marvel embracing this model. The same Warner Bros with the next “The Flash” is confirmed as an adaptation (or inspiration) of the comic Flashpoint and will see Michael Keaton reprise the role of Batman from the Tim Burton films. Not to mention that Warner / Dc are working on three live-action versions of Batman: Ben Affleck in Justice League and The Flash by Zack Snyder, Keaton in The Flash and also with Robert Pattinson in The Batman by Matt Reeves which marks a “new universe of Batman ”.

Warner is rumored to be dividing its production along two lines: the DC Extended Universe and the DC Films multiverse. Films from the multiverse line may also have spin-offs, tie-ins, crossovers and sequels. “I don’t think anyone else has ever tried,” said DC Films president Walter Hamada. “But the public is sophisticated enough to understand that. If we make good movies, they’ll go see them. “

Hamada is a bit naive. What the multiverse really allows is a scaling of the continuity of the shared universe and the opportunity to reformulate, reinvent and reboot. It’s effectively a throwback to the old pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe model where character reiterations didn’t have to be tied to continuity. Obviously the audience understands this: they understood that Michael Keaton, Kevin Conroy, Val Kilmer and Christian Bale could all be Batman.

At its most basic level, the multiverse is just a formal constraint placed on this old style. In an age where fans are obsessed with continuity and fidelity, the multiverse is effectively a fig leaf that allows industrial machinery to operate. It is no coincidence that Marvel Studios introduced the multiverse (this system) at the very point where many of the original cast members are leaving the franchise.

Cynically speaking, this model allows studios to take (and) do whatever they like with confidence. A shared universe allows (allowing) different characters from the films, which are in the same continuity, to come together, like the Avengers franchise, but one (the) multiverse allows for the potential for multiple iterations of the same character – each with their own base of nostalgic fans. This is most obvious with the swirling rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, even taking into account Tom Holland’s recent denials.

However, developing the very concept of the multiverse also suggests a more fundamental change in popular culture and an understanding of what that change means. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was a cultural triumph. It was omnipresent and inevitable. There’s a reason Avengers: Endgame became the most successful film of all time at the box office. It wasn’t just a movie; it was a collective cultural experience.

Endgame sold around 93 million tickets before reaching the domestic media market and without taking into account television broadcasts. Conversely, while Disney + has reached 86.8 million subscribers, not all subscribe to MCU content – their interest is split between Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic or Star content (internationally). Despite being structured like a sitcom, WandaVision will never air on TV. It will never grow outside the Disney + ecosystem.

Loading... Advertisements

The shift towards the multiverse as an ordering principle seems to acknowledge this new reality. It is no longer enough to offer a single version of Batman that appeals to the largest possible audience; instead, the ideal is to create a multitude of Batman, each of which can attract a different section of the audience. Even seemingly minor characters like Cyborg can exist in multiple iterations, like Ray Fisher in the DCEU and Jovian Wade in Doom Patrol. There is one for everyone in the audience.

As always, this trend could fail in so many ways; in an ideal world, it could shatter the idea of ​​”canon” and allow for a more inclusive and experimental narrative. After all, if there are multiple iterations of these characters around, the studios may be willing to take more risks with one or two universes. It might encourage fans to be less possessive of characters or less hostile to alternative interpretations that don’t conform to their expectations.

On the other hand, it could simply serve as another pop culture booster that consumes nostalgia. Why stop at three Batman or Spider-Man when you could have an infinite number of them? After all, it’s hard to imagine modern comic fans enthusiastically embracing the weirdness of Burton’s Batman and the energy of Batman Returns, so will Michael Keaton be able to play that character?

What the future holds, nobody knows.

However, at least there are more futures.