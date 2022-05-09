The multiverse of possible rivals for Chivas in the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals

Chivas de Guadalajara receives Pumas from UNAM this Sunday at the Akron Stadium, for a place in the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Passion Flock introduces you to possible rivals in the next phase.

The main campus of the Sacred Flock has already defined the list of summoned for this key meeting in their aspirations to advance to the Big Party and take advantage of the emotional momentum that the plethoric closing of the regular round calendar meant for him with victories in his last four dates, which They took him from 14th place to sixth place in the standings, to ensure this playoff duel.

The Chivas, trained by interim Ricardo Cadena, will seek to repeat the result of the last Day 16, when they won 3-1 over the university students in the Gigante de Zapopan to continue his meteoric rise in the general classification and which allowed him to secure a place in the reclassification. Pumas, meanwhile, comes from losing 3-0 (5-2) against Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the final of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, on Wednesday.

Guadalajara receives Pumas for a place in the Quarterfinals (Chivas TV)

Chivas’ possible rivals in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, in case of beating the Pumas in the duel that will close this reclassification phase, will already know their possible rivals and what odds of matches await the rojiblancos in the next round. For this reason, Flock Passion presents them to you below:

Almost 24 years have passed since the only time that Guadalajara eliminated Pumas in a final phase (Chivas)

If Chivas and Puebla win in the reclassification

MATCHES Pachuca (1st) vs (8th) San Luis UANL Tigers (2nd) vs. (7th) Cruz Azul Atlas (3rd) vs (6th) Chivas America (4th) vs (5th) Puebla

Guadalajara celebrates this Sunday 116 years of its foundation (Chivas)

If Chivas and Mazatlan win in the playoff

MATCHES Pachuca (1st) vs (8th) Mazatlan Tigres UANL (2nd) vs (7th) San Luis Atlas (3rd) vs (6th) Blue Cross America (4th) vs (5th) Chivas

This will be the itinerary this afternoon prior to the match against Pumas (Chivas)

