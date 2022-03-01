The multiverse was introduced in 2015

We know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe usually announces ideas or concepts long before they happen, so in 2015 they could have introduced the multiverse.

The first clear reference to the multiverse in the movies of Marvel It’s in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Given that Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) He assures that he belongs to another reality, however it is a lie and he only wants to become friends with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to give you the technology of Hombre de Hierro.

In 2021, it premiered Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on the platform of Disney Plus and explained how the multiverse works Marvel perfectly, since there are infinite existences that can collide with each other in a multiversal war. But also, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will show us the powerful Master of the Mystic Arts traveling through different realities in order to prevent the destruction of our Universe.

But… What if they showed us the multiverse in 2015?

Maybe Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) may not be one of the most popular movies for Marvel fans. But even so, now it can gain much more importance, especially since it is the first time that we see the powers of Wanda MaximoffElizabeth Olsen after it had been presented a year earlier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

The way of Wanda Maximoff for movies and series Marvel It has been fascinating. Since she has gone from being a villain and allying with Ultron (James Spader) to be part of the Avengers and choose the side Captain America (Chris Evans) on the Civil War. She later began a romantic relationship with Vision (Paul Bettany) and bravely fought Thanos (Josh Brolin). But not getting over the death of her lover, she decided to kidnap an entire town and create a mini reality based on old TV series.

Now, it will be very important in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because they assure that she will even be the villain. Since she has been contaminated by the dark hold, a powerful book of black magic. But going back to 2015, in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron we could see how she almost defeated the heroes alone by causing them visions. For example, Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) He saw all his companions die. Captain America (Chris Evans) go to Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) at a dance to celebrate the end of World War II. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) he’s at a party in asgard. Finally, black widow (Scarlett Johansson) faces the fearsome Red Room again.

These are all not distorted memories of Marvel heroes, but more like alternate realities from other Universes. Which means that Scarlet Witch showed them other versions of themselves introducing the multiverse into the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Something that confirms this theory is that in the animated series What if…? we can see a Thor partying. While it is speculated that within illuminati there’s a Hombre de Hierro who loses his companions but manages to create a shield Ultron worldwide. That’s why we see those robots in the trailer accompanying Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) it seems stopped. They also assure that it will be interpreted by Tom Cruise.

Without forgetting that Scarlet Witch he also reads minds Ultron before changing sides. At that moment, she supposedly realizes that the robot wants the destruction of the planet Earth and she gets very scared. Since she may not have read her intentions, but she may have seen a reality where that happened. Something that we have been able to see once again in What if…?

What do you think of this Marvel theory? We will know everything he does Scarlet Witch on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when the film is released on May 6, 2022. The rest of the installments in which the character appears can be enjoyed at the Disney Plus streaming platform.