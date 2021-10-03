The Mummy, Italy 1 / Tom Cruise protagonist of this remake

The Mummy, film directed by Alex Kutrzman

The Mummy is a 2017 film that mixes horror, action, adventure and fantasy genres. It is a remake of the classic 1932 film and airs today, Sunday 3 October, starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Directed by Alex Kutrzman, the main performers are Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Russell Crowe.

The music is by composer Bryan Tyler, who specializes in action movie soundtracks. Surely at the time it represented an incredible evolution with ideas that the public was not able to expect. Although the limits of this film are evident, there are several moments that manage to create a crescendo of emotions in the younger audience.

The Mummy, the plot

Let’s deepen the plot de The Mummy. A group of archaeologists and military personnel among which Nick Norton, played by Tom Cruise, desecrates a crypt in the desert that is more than 100 years old, causing the awakening of the mysterious creature that is buried, Princess Ahmanet, whose death occurred when she was very young.

Its name evokes that of the Egyptian Goddess of Chaos and is synonymous, in fact, with the real intentions of the future queen who is destined to rule Egypt. The young woman, unfortunately, was possessed by a demonic power and for this reason imprisoned in the darkness of the deepest desert. Returned to life, the princess has the only desire to take revenge and regain possession of the power that belongs to her, therefore she wants to take advantage of Morton to cast her curse on all humanity, animated by the worst intentions and by a terrible evil that over the millennia has significantly increased.

The good that wins over evil is at the center of the plot of the film, in fact, after intense battles between the Middle East and London, Ahmanet’s corpse is once again locked up in the sarcophagus.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Mummy”

