The Mummy, the news on the sequel to the film

The sequel to the Mummy franchise hasn’t entered development yet. It would be the fourth film in the reboot that began in 1999 with The Mummy, and who was able to combine the archaeological mystery with fantasy, obtaining the consent of the public.

The last film in the trilogy is The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), set in 1946: follows the adventures of Rick O’Connell (Brandon Fraiser), his wife Evy and his son Alex against a different mummy, because it is the Dragon Emperor (Jet Li) of China. Rick O’Connell is in the trilogy is an adventurer who accidentally resurrects an ancient curse. While the first two films were a hit with audiences, the third did not match the previous ones that led Universal to shelve the franchise, producing a new film in 2017 with Tom Cruise in the lead role. It must be said that the three films have grossed a total of 1.4 billion dollars, a figure that compared to the current box office receipts would be enough to create the hypothesis of making sequels.

The Mummy, the possible plot of the sequel to the film

Universal’s original plan was to use 2017’s The Mummy to start its own Dark Universe, where the studio’s classic cinematic monsters could coexist. The first film in the Mummy franchise is The Mummy 1932: the negative reception of the 2017 film resulted in the project being put on stand-by. Only recently the success of The Invisible Man could suggest that Universal’s Dark Universe may have a renewed appeal on the public.

JoBlo magazine revealed that The Mummy franchise would take place in South America, and the O’Connell family would be targeted by mummies of the Aztec tribe, led by Antonio Banderas.

Following the release of the 2008 film, actress Maria Bello stated that another mummy film was “absolutely” in the making and that she had already signed the contract. Actor Luke Ford was cast for three other films.

The Mummy, the possible cast of the film’s sequel



But the enthusiasm of the fans does not cease: there are groups on social networks that encourage a restart, with the same interpreters of the trilogy, that is Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz And John Hannah. It goes from enthusiasm, with messages like “give us the Mummy sequel we deserve, instead of Indy 5 or stuff with Tom Cruise! It’s a completely underrated franchise ”, to petitions that have the aim of producing the fourth installment of the film. There is also hopes that Dwayne Johnson may return as the villain The Scorpion King: “that would be the icing on the cake” concludes the comment. Furthermore, many point out that Brandon Fraiser is one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood, who with the sequel could find the polish of those films.

The films of The Mummy in streaming and on-demand



The films in the trilogy consist of The Mummy (The Mummy, 1999), The Mummy – The Return (The Mummy Returns, 2001), The Mummy – The tomb of the Dragon Emperor (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008). The film le 2017 is The Mummy (The Mummy) with Tom Cruise. Only the 2001 film is streaming on NOW. All movies are on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, Microsoft Store, Tim Vision.

