The Munich report and Ratzinger’s fight against abuse

After the publication of the investigation, the years of the Bavarian episcopate of the Pope Emeritus are in the spotlight. It is right to recall Benedict XVI’s struggle against clerical pedophilia and his willingness during his pontificate to meet and listen to the victims asking their forgiveness.

ANDREA TORNIELLI

The words used during the press conference to present the report on abuses in the diocese of Munich, as well as the seventy-two pages of the document dedicated to the brief Bavarian episcopate of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, in the last week filled the pages of the newspapers and provoked very strong comments. . The Pope Emeritus, with the help of his collaborators, did not shy away from the questions of the law firm appointed by the diocese of Munich to draw up a report that examines a very long span of time, from the episcopate of Cardinal Michael von Faulhaber up to that of the current Cardinal Reinhard Marx. Benedict XVI replied with 82 pages, after having been able to partially examine the documentation of the diocesan archives. Predictably, it was the four and a half years that Ratzinger spent at the helm of the Bavarian diocese that monopolized the attention of the comments.

Some of the allegations had already been known for more than ten years and had already been published in major international media. There are four cases disputed to Ratzinger today, and his private secretary, Monsignor Georg Gänswein, announced that the Pope Emeritus will release a detailed statement after having finished examining the report. In the meantime, however, the condemnation of these crimes, always reiterated by Benedict XVI, can be strongly repeated and retraced what has been done in the Church in recent years since his pontificate.

Child abuse is a terrible crime. The abuse committed on minors by clerics is possibly an even more revolting crime and this has been repeated by the last two Popes without ever getting tired: cries out for vengeance in the sight of God that the little ones suffer violence by priests or religious to whom their parents they entrust them to be educated in the faith. It is unacceptable that they find themselves victims of sexual predators hidden behind the ecclesiastical habit. The most eloquent words on this are those pronounced by Jesus: whoever scandalizes the little ones would be better if a millstone were tied around his neck and thrown into the sea.

It cannot be forgotten that Ratzinger, who already as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had fought the phenomenon in the last phase of the pontificate of Saint John Paul II of which he had been a close collaborator, once he became Pope promulgated very harsh norms against clerical abusers, real special laws to combat pedophilia. Furthermore, Benedict XVI testified, with his concrete example, to the urgency of that change of mentality which is so important to counter the phenomenon of abuse: listening to and closeness to the victims who must always be asked for forgiveness. For too long, abused children and their relatives, instead of being considered wounded people to be welcomed and accompanied with healing, have been kept at a distance. Unfortunately, they have often been dismissed and even pointed out as “enemies” of the Church and its good name.

It was Joseph Ratzinger himself the first Pope to meet the victims of abuse several times during his apostolic journeys. It was Benedict XVI, even against the opinion of many self-styled “Ratzingerians”, who proposed, in the midst of the storm of scandals in Ireland and Germany, the face of a penitential Church, which humbles itself in asking for forgiveness, which feels dismay, remorse, pain, compassion and closeness.

The heart of Benedict’s message lies precisely in this penitential image. The Church is not a company, it is not saved only with good practices or with the application, albeit indispensable, of severe and effective rules. The Church needs to ask for forgiveness, help and salvation from the Only One who can give them, from that Crucifix who has always been on the side of the victims and never of the executioners.

With extreme clarity, on the flight that took him to Lisbon in May 2010, Benedict XVI recognized that “the sufferings of the Church come precisely from within the Church, from the sin that exists in the Church. This too has always been known, but today we see it in a truly terrifying way: that the greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church and that the Church therefore deeply needs to re-learn penance, to accept purification, to learn forgiveness on the one hand, but also the need for justice. Forgiveness does not replace justice ”. Words preceded and followed by concrete facts in the fight against the scourge of clerical pedophilia. All this can neither be forgotten nor erased.

The reconstructions contained in the Munich report, which – it must be remembered – is not a judicial inquiry nor a definitive sentence, will help to combat pedophilia in the Church if they are not reduced to the search for easy scapegoats and summary judgments. Only by avoiding these risks can they contribute to a search for justice in truth and a collective examination of conscience on the errors of the past.