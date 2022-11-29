The Municipal Council recognized the trajectory of the international chef from San Lorenzo Gabriela Tassile

The body presented a draft “declaration of interest promoted by councilor Esteban Arico. The distinguished professional lives in Spain from where she forged a successful international career without forgetting her roots.

The San Lorenzo Municipal Council recognized the international career of the chef and gastronomic advisor from this city, Gabriela Tassile, who was recently distinguished as “Argentine Country Brand Ambassador Chef” and participated representing Argentina in the Ibero-American Gastronomy Congress.

The Corps discovered a project of “interest” promoted by councilor Esteban Arico who stressed that ” hard work, dedication, passion and talent without ever forgetting his Argentine origin, opened many doors for Tassile and his name became a benchmark in the gastronomic world ”.

The San Lorenzo professional who has been living in Spain since 1993, where she arrived at just 23 years of age, has been the owner of a catering company for more than two decades in the city of Madrid, which gave her great recognition that led her to participate of popular television shows.

Their prestige and popularity became such that they attribute their menus to international artists such as Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Drew Barrymore, Hugh Jackman, Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift, Charlize Theron, Russell Crowe and Gerard Buttler.

His best-known relationship is with the actor Richard Gere who regularly visits Spain where his wife Alejandra Silva is from and when the couple spend days on Iberian soil, Gabriela settles in the actor’s personal kitchen, a fact that earned her numerous interviews in the media. press from various countries.

In the Declaration project, Councilor Arico highlighted that, among other important achievements, Gabriela Tassile “was recently distinguished as ‘Argentine Country Brand Ambassador Chef’ by the Argentine ambassador in Spain, Ricardo Alfonsín and the secretary of tourism promotion of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Argentina, Yanina Martínez”.

“With this appointment, he participated in the second edition of the Ibero-American Gastronomy Congress that took place last October in the Spanish city of Huelva, where the sanlorencina chose a typical dish from the Argentine coast to represent the city of San Lorenzo when making his presentation.”, he highlighted.

“In addition, Tassile accompanied his presentation with a video clip that includes images of San Lorenzo and has the participation of Abel Viano from San Lorenzo on video; Sergio Buttice on accordion and piano; and Cristian Narvaiz on guitar and voice”, indicates the initiative of Arico.

When arguing his project, the mayor recalled that the professional “He publicly expressed on numerous occasions that he always tries to put a bit of his San Lorenzo origins on his plates, telling his story through his recipes and also stated that our city beats in his heart where his family and friends remain.”.

The recognition to Gabriela Tassile was delivered virtually to the renowned international chef in a communication via zoom made from the Municipal Council.