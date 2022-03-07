The Municipal de Cardozo suffers shameful defeat

Municipal is still unconvinced with his performance in the Closing Tournament 2022 and despite having Paraguayor Jose Saturnino Cardozo as a coach, he still hasn’t found his football and today afternoon he suffered a defeat humiliating by falling 1-0 of premises before the modest Achuapawhich is currently one of the clubs that is fighting not to be relegated.

The reds faced the game after having beaten on Wednesday Ancienta result that gave the players and the coach a break Cardozobut today they made them return to reality, being nothing more and nothing less than a club that is currently in the relegation zone and to top it off it was in the stadium Manuel Felipe Carrerain front of scarlet fans.

The fall of Municipal It occurred after an opaque operation and without ideasbut the visitors managed to take advantage of their option when they were marked a penalty in favorthe striker arrived at the payment Oliver Rhodes who with a great execution beat Ricardo Sherry to do the 1-0 that in the end was final and that caused the annoyance of the followers.

The scarlets They suffered their first home loss in the Closure 2022but to all this we must add that it already adds up two draws on their courtwhile in the championship it was his fourth Fall, which has already caused a sector of the public demands changes, more taking into account that other clubs look better at the moment and raise their hands as favorites to be champions.

Municipal has 17 points and is fourth in the standings, There is a lack of the other commitments to be played, so it could descend more squares, On the other hand, so far the technician Joseph Cardozo still have the support of Board of Directors.