the municipalities affected by the frequency change today 22 November 2021

Frequency changes continue in view of DVB-T2. Today, in this case, a new tranche of municipalities in Sardinia is involved, in which the release phase of the 700 band is continuing with the consequent repositioning of the broadcasters on the sub700 band.

Hereinafter i municipalities concerned today, November 22, 2021:

Aritzo

Belvì

Desulo

Gadoni

Gavoi

Lodine

Orani

Tonara

The refarming process could cause some disservice to users. In case of problems with the viewing of channels, our advice is to proceed with the retuning and complete search of the channels.

We remind you that on 4 January 2022 the reorganization process of the frequencies of Rai’s Mux 1 will take place throughout Sardinia, which contains, among others, the Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 TGR Regionale and Rai News channels.

On the day of tomorrow and the day after tomorrow Sassari and part of the province will be affected by the refarming, while 25 and 26 November will be the turn of Gallura. 29 and 30 November will be the turn of Nuoro and part of the province. They will close on 1 December Ogliastra and 2 December Sarrabus and part of Ogliastra.

