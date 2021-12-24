The Municipality asks for damages to Rome: 331 million for the closure of the Tor di Valle project. Sources Campidoglio: “Defensive memorandum due deed”

STADIUM OF ROME – A new chapter opens for the question Roma stadium. The Municipality’s counter-appeal against the Giallorossi club and its two former partners was presented at the Tar.

Read also:

Stadio della Roma, greeting between Gualtieri and Friedkin at the Olimpico: “Let’s work together”

Asked 276 million for the public works lost by the city

The administration, as reported by La Repubblica, is asking for a maxi-compensation from the Giallorossi company. The municipality is asking € 331 million from the club and its two former partners Eurnova And Cpi. In the count there is both an image damage taken by Rome capital city as well as the money owed to executives and officials who worked in vain and the public works that the city has since lost. Everything was signed by the Capitoline lawyer who filed the defense with the Lazio TAR on Monday with 30-page long accusations. The damage to image is estimated at around 23.8 million euros and was calculated from the results produced by entering on Google the search key “The Stadio della Roma will not be built”. Damage follows for hours ‘lost’ by managers as well as those of officials and employees. The heaviest chapter is that of public works, there the compensation rises to 276 million in one fell swoop.

Sources Campidoglio: “Defensive memorandum due deed”

With regard to what was reported in some press organs relating to the project of the Roma stadium in Tor di Valle, sources of the Campidoglio specify that “the defensive brief presented by the Capitoline Advocacy in response to the appeal brought by the Eurnova and CPI companies for the cancellation of the resolution passed by the City Council in the last council (which withdrew the public utility of the project) is a duty. The objective of the brief is to reject the appeal of Eurnova and CPI also in consideration of the astronomical sums of compensation requested by the two companies from the Capitoline administration and is therefore to protect all citizens ”. Furthermore, the same sources underline, “the characteristics of the memory, including the partial involvement of AS Roma, are the direct consequence of the council resolution of 21 July 2021”.