the municipality buys 45 air purifiers

Safer schools in Paglieta: the Municipality has purchased 45 air sanitizers: they will soon be installed in every classroom of the nursery, kindergarten, primary and lower secondary school of the comprehensive “B. Cross”. To buy them and give them to the school was the municipal administration, present the other day in Montemarcone di Atessa, where the company Elettroforniture Evs is located, with the mayor Ernesto Graziani. the municipal councilor for education Marisa Aquilante and the head teacher Lara Di Luigi. The air purifiers were transported and delivered to their destination: in all the schools and immediately they were put into operation, in some plexus.

“Unfortunately Covid – says Mayor Graziani – has not yet been eradicated: in recent days, cases have been rising, even in our municipality, the most affected are especially children and teenagers, so first of all their health must be safeguarded. Pupils, teachers and school staff spend most of the day in school environments, at the end of the school they stay just under three months, so we must not let our guard down and continue to offer maximum safety to all those who attend it “.

The administration has invested in equipment capable of filtering, treating and purifying the air and surfaces of spaces where there is more frequency and turnover of people: the school. One way to facilitate the exchange of air by not necessarily resorting to opening doors and windows.

