The Municipality of Antigua Guatemala will charge a fee for staying in the city and this is the amount to be paid, the category of affected hotels and the destination of the funds

The commune published in the Diario de Centro América minute 075-2022 in which The Regulation for the collection of municipal rate for lodging was issued to encourage cultural, art and recreation activities for tourism which was approved in the minutes of July 7, 2022.

The Municipality of Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepéquez, announced this Friday, July 29, that As of Saturday the 30th, a municipal fee will be charged for staying in the colonial city and it will only be for people who stay in four and five star hotels and in boutique hotels.

As explained by the commune in article 1 of the regulation, its purpose is to establish and regulate the payment of a municipal fee to encourage cultural, art and recreation activities for tourism, to all guests, national or foreign, for lodging in tourist accommodation services, in the municipality of Antigua Guatemala.

It adds, in article 2, that the proceeds from this municipal tax, which is regulated by this regulation, will be used exclusively to promote culture, art and recreation of national and international tourism and that with this it seeks to promote the increase of visitors and the development of the municipality.

It clarifies that for the correct interpretation of the regulation, a guest will be understood as the person who stays in a tourist accommodation service paying for it. Tourist accommodation services are establishments in which the accommodation service is commercially provided, for a period of not less than one overnight stay, which are enabled to receive guests individually or collectively, for the purposes of rest, recreation, sports, health, studies, business, family, religious, or other similar, reads in article 3.

charge for lodging

Article 4 mentions that all tourist accommodation services in the municipality of Antigua Guatemala must charge guests, for each occupied room, a rate of Q20 per day, up to a maximum of five nights.

In which hotels will you have to pay

According to the regulations of the Municipality of Antigua Guatemala, in the article, the rate to encourage cultural, art and recreation activities for tourism in Antigua Guatemala, is applicable only to hotels categorized as four and five stars and boutique hotels.

The document also establishes that it corresponds to the tourist accommodation service of the municipality of Antigua Guatemala the collection of the municipal rate and that the hotels, monthly, must transfer the amount received to the municipal cashiers.

For the control of the collection of the municipal rate, the commune, through the Municipal Financial Directorate, will verify monthly the fulfillment of the present regulation.

Destination of the funds

It adds that for the fulfillment of the objective of this regulation in terms of encouraging cultural, art and recreational activities for tourism in Antigua Guatemala, it corresponds to the Tourism Secretariat of the Municipality of Antigua Guatemala, in addition to the functions assigned in other regulations, the following:

Schedule, monthly, cultural, artistic and recreational activities for the benefit of tourism. Publicize through different communication media, weekly the billboard of cultural, artistic and recreational activities in which national and foreign tourists can participate. Inform the tourist accommodation services weekly of all cultural, artistic and recreational activities scheduled, so that it is transferred to the guests.

This regulation enters into force the day after its publication in the Diario de Centro América.

Justification

The Municipality of Antigua Guatemala informed Free Press Y Guatevision that this charge “is a municipal fee to obtain funds for a permanent cultural agenda. This was socialized with more than 20 4 and 5 star hotels and it is a voluntary adhesion. We hope that the number will increase when the results are seen.”

He added that this will allow generating not only culture, but also invigorate the destination and give it added value, and therefore occupation and more visits.

He explained that the Guatemalan Institute of Tourism (INGUAT) collects 10% per room and its return to the destination is in promotion while VAT returns in other items.

“Currently, businesses pay the Municipality Q15 for the gate fee,” mentions the commune of Antigua and points out that this charge will be maintained even for hotels that must charge the new rate.

“This agreement applies only to 4 and 5 star hotels. We want a dynamic destination with visitors who can enjoy a first-rate, free cultural agenda. An example of this was the Royal Festivities of Santiago and other activities that have been carried out,” concluded the commune.

Tourism sector reactions

Carlos Ramos, president of the Association of Tourist Service Providers of Antigua Guatemala and Sacatepéquez (Asoprotur), stated that any charge made to the cost structure for an establishment, a hotel in this case, is bad because competitiveness is lost.

“Our opinion is that what is encouraged is informality, because they continue to charge establishments that are formally established, that already pay taxes, that pay legal benefits to their workers,” Ramos said.

He affirmed that once this rate is approved, the municipality can modify it and charge smaller hotels and that would affect it.

He commented that there is no capacity nor are they in a position to pay that rate. “We are starting a recovery process, after two years affected by the pandemic,” Ramos said.

He pointed out that they do not know if this provision was agreed with the hotels of the affected categories, but that in the same way, it is not a good message.

“I think that, instead of imposing new rates, what needs to be improved are the existing collection mechanisms,” he concluded.

they are punishing us

Juan Carlos Martínez, president of the National Tourism Commission of Guatemala, commented that the main source of foreign exchange for the country after family remittances is tourism, and that starting to affect that sector with more taxes is like giving the coup de grace to the economy.

“This provision is rather going to scare away tourists, not only foreigners but also nationals,” he pointed out.

“It affects us 100%, that’s why we want to make the community of Antigua aware that they retract this agreement and that if they don’t cover their fundraising quotas, they can wait. Now we are starting to recover. They are punishing us,” said Martínez.

He said that now that they are looking at the issue of reservations for the coming months, the outlook looks bad. “There is uncertainty about how the season will be from August to November. The tourist today does not reserve only with a company. He quotes and if he finds better prices in nearby places, he will prefer to leave. It is guaranteed that in the next few months there will be cancellations of reservations, ”he stated.

“Where did they get this agreement? What kind of advice does the mayor and the council have from him to approve something so arbitrary?” he pointed out.

Héctor Robles, vice president of the Sacatepéquez Tourism Self-Management Committee (CAT), recalled that one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic was the tourism sector, therefore, at a time when a slow recovery is just beginning, this provision of the municipality is unfortunate. from Antigua.

Antigua is an expensive destination

“Antigua is today one of the most expensive tourist destinations and with this provision it will become more expensive,” said Robles.

“This blow that is going to affect most of the hotels that operate in Antigua, since they are located mainly in the categories of 3 and 4 stars or boutique, the 5 stars with very few. This not only alienates the visitor but also the medium-sized entrepreneurs who have their businesses here” he sentenced.

“We disagree, because it was not an agreed rate, it is a municipal imposition. This municipality manages a budget of over Q200 million and has not earmarked resources for the attention of the neighbor, proof of this is the parking problem to which is added the issue of insecurity, so that now it comes to punish us with this new rate”, lamented Robles.

“The municipal administration has its eyes set on the economic income that this rate will generate for them and not on the quality of destination that we can offer as Antigua. We will be analyzing and seeking support with other tourism and hotel organizations to analyze the pertinent legal actions against this agreement”, he referred.

He expressed that people who are looking for reservations this Friday have asked if the rates of stay will be affected and that gives rise to think that they are thinking of rethinking their trip and that carries a level of risk cancellations.