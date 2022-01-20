The Municipality puts Napoli in default: the reason

According to what emerges from today’s edition of The morning, the Naples from Aurelio De Laurentiis has been placed in default since the municipality of Naples due to the accrual of a debt relating to the fee for the use of the plant.

According to the reconstruction provided by the newspaper, in fact, it would appear that the Neapolitans would not have never paid the fee for the use of the system until you mature a debt of € 3,409,000. In defense of the company, there would be request for renegotiation of the rent for the last two years, given the few stadium revenues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The debt incurred since Naples is divided by seasons:

€ 984,000 for the 2018/2019 season

for the 2018/2019 season € 373,448 for the 2019/2020 season

for the 2019/2020 season € 1,032,000 for the 2020/2021 season

for the 2020/2021 season € 1,019,000 for the current season

From what can be seen, the last two annuities are the most virtuous ones: this is due to the consideration put in place by the blue patron who believes that the last two annuities must be reconsidered in light of the missed box office receipts which should, consequently, also reduce the rent.

The debts contracted in the previous years, on the other hand, concern disputes with the Municipality for the works carried out at the Maradona never recognized by the body.