The murder of Gabby Petito: the boyfriend took his own life

James Reno
Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the girl who disappeared while on vacation on the road in the United States and later found lifeless, committed suicide.

This closes the circle of the dramatic story that has held court in the US for months. Precisely, since the end of last August, when all traces of the young woman, 22, had been lost.

The couple left during the summer for a trip across the United States. However, during a stop at the Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Gabby – originally from the New York area – had suddenly stopped talking to his mother, who, on 11 September, had filed a missing person report.

The authorities had thus tried to contact and question Laundrie, who in the meantime had returned to his home in Florida. Then he too had disappeared. Or rather, he fled, after learning that the police were on his trail.

A first tragic turning point in the case had come with the discovery of the young woman’s remains and with the confirmation, after the autopsy, of the murder, which took place by strangulation.

The hunt for Laundrie had therefore intensified and last month more remains were found in a swampy area of ​​Florida. It was hypothesized that they could be the young man’s, but they were heavily compromised and therefore investigations had been started.

At the end of the exams, now the confirmation has arrived, from the voice of the lawyer of the Laundrie family: they belong to Brian, who would have killed himself with a gunshot.

As for the motive, there was talk of quarrels, crises, betrayals. But the investigation has not yet come to give certainty.

