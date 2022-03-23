The murder plot of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright involving his wife

The murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in 2010 appears to have been fully cleared up following the conviction of a Memphis jury that This week Billy Ray Turner was sentenced to 60 years in prison.. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in 2010 appears to have been fully cleared up following the conviction of a Memphis jury that This week Billy Ray Turner was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder. in first grade, reported ABC 24 in Memphis.

The jury’s verdict took less than three hours after hearing closing arguments in the crime that rocked the nba when they met who was really behind the crime.

Wright played with the University of Memphis from 1994-1996 before joining the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers. Since then he played a total of 13 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2009.

Enjoying your retirement his body was found in East Memphis in July 2010, 10 days after his disappearance was reported. The corpse had multiple bullet wounds and for several years it was archived due to the lack of evidence to incriminate those responsible.

Some clues led to the declaration of the wife of former NBA player Sherra Wright as a person of interest on the research. In 2017, she was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

With the evidence against him, in 2019 he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She though she subsequently filed and later withdrew a petition to have her guilty plea reversed.

The murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in 2010 appears to have been fully cleared up following the conviction of a Memphis jury that This week Billy Ray Turner was sentenced to 60 years in prison.. (Photo: Getty Images)

14 months after the death of her husband, she received a million dollars as part of life insurance that the former NBA player had acquired.

In the sentence against Turner it was known that he was the person who pulled the trigger of the gun who killed Wright, in a conspiracy hatched with Sherra. Prosecutors in the case claimed that she hired Turner and another man, Jimmie Martinto help her kill the former player.

Martin is a cousin of Sherra Wright and is in prison serving a sentence of second-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend.

Continue reading the story

While in prison he testified that Sherra she asked her husband Lorenzen to meet on the court in Memphis, where he arrived and was shot several times by Turner and then left the body.

Martin also helped Turner to get rid of the murder weapon in a lake north of Mississippi, where authorities found the gun thanks to that testimony.

His confession allowed him immunity from being prosecuted for that crimealthough he is in jail for another murder.

VIDEO: Lebron, the King of the NBA