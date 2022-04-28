The murderers of three medical students and an Uber driver in Puebla are sentenced to 68 years in prison

The Puebla prosecutor’s office obtained the sentence of 68 years in prison against Pablo Jesús N., Ángel N. and Lisset N. for the murder of three medical students and an Uber driver in February 2020.

According to the agency, the public prosecutor’s agent confirmed the participation of the two men and the woman in the murder of the students Ximena, José Antonio, Francisco Javier and the driver, Josué Emanuel.

Each of the aggressors must remain in prison for 50 years for the crime of qualified homicide, 18 years for aggravated vehicle theft and must pay compensation for moral and material damage.

On February 24, 2020, the lifeless bodies of the victims were located on a dirt road in Santa Ana Xalmimilulco, in the municipality of Huejotzingo, where the students had attended a carnival.

The prosecution indicated that, after learning of the facts, searches were immediately carried out in buildings and Pablo Jesús N., Ángel N. and Lisset N. were arrested.

Ximena Quijano Hernandez25 years old, and Jose Antonio Parada Cerpa, 22 years old, were Colombian exchange students and served at the General Hospital of Cholula; while the student Francisco Javier, 22, was originally from Veracruz, and the driver Joshua Emmanuel Vital28 years old, was from Puebla.

After the hearing in which the judicial authority determined the sentences, the Puebla prosecutor, Gilberto Higuera Bernal, met with the relatives of the students.

