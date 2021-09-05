the Muse d’Orsay, Leonardo da Vinci and Munch

by Editorial staff, written on 05/09/2021, 14:56:07

Categories: Cinema, theater and TV

The weekly appointment with the TV guide dedicated to art is back: here are the programs from 6 to 12 September 2021.

On Rai 5 come back The largest museums in the world Monday 6 September at 7.23 pm. Tuesday 7 at 19.23 there will be Musée d’Orsay, the spectacle of art. Wednesday 8 at 19.11 we will see Cutting-edge art. Thursday 9 at 19.10 back Tintoretto the first director, while at 21.03 there will be Dante 700 with Gianandrea Noseda. Friday 10 at 18.59 back The case of the fake Giacometti, while at 21.02 he returns Art Night that will take us in Farnesina and ai Campigli.

On Rai History episodes 69, 23, 76, 72 and 85 of #Master will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 18.50.

On Sky Art continues the broadcast of Sacred Beauty – Story of Saints and Relics from Monday to Thursday at 12.30. Monday 6 September at 5.15 pm he returns Modigliani and its secrets (replica Thursday 9 at 5.15 pm), while starting at 9.15 pm they will be there Banksy Most Wanted (pictured) e Dismaland – Banksy’s cruel carousel (reruns on Tuesday 7 at 2.30pm). Tuesday 7 at 5.15 pm we will meet again Leonardo da Vinci – The universal man. Wednesday 9 at 5.15 pm there will be The Caravaggio case, while at 22.15 there will be Black Art Matters. On Thursday 9th at 9.15 pm there will be two episodes of Toulouse Lautrec (rerun on Friday 10 at 2.30 pm). Friday 10 at 12.30 the appointment with Hidden Italy, while at 5.15 pm it will be broadcast Munch – Hell beyond the Scream.

On Sky Cinema Romance come back Mona Lisa Smile with Julia Roberts Monday 6 September at 5.10 pm.

On Premium Cinema 2 come back The Dreamers – The dreamers, famous film by Bernardo Bertolucci, Friday 10 September at 11.44 pm.

