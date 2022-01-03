the Museo del Prado, Leonardo and Raphael

by Editorial staff, written on 02/01/2022, 13:40:56

Categories: Cinema, theater and TV

The new year begins also for our TV guide on programs dedicated to art. Here are the appointments of the first week of 2022.

On Channel 5 a special episode of Journey into Great Beauty dedicated to Quirinale. The appointment is for Friday 7 January at 21.20.

On Rai 5 Tuesday 4 January at 5.49 pm we will see Louvre Behind the Scenes, followed by The Raphael Rooms and an episode of Civilizations, art over time. Wednesday 5 at 18.20, there will be another appointment with Raffaello’s rooms, while at 19.21 the episode of The largest museums in the world dedicated to Prado Museum. Thursday 6 at 18.51 the episode of The greatest museums in the world returns, focused onHermitage. Friday 7 at 18.34 will be the turn of the episode dedicated to Washington National Gallery. Saturday 8 at 6.40 pm there will be a repeat of the episode illustrating the Kunsthistorisches of Vienna, while at 21.19 Art Night will talk about Joan Miró and of Salvador Dalí.

On Rai History episodes 13, 2, 15 and 21 of the fourth series of #Master will be broadcast from Tuesday to Friday at 5.50pm. On Friday 7 January at 9.10pm it will be broadcast BC Versailles. Mysteries of the Sun King.

On Sky Art Monday 3 January at 4 pm he returns Bags and art. Patronage as a mission (replica Wednesday 5 at 16.30), at 18.30 he returns Raffaello. The young prodigy, while the evening, starting at 9.15 pm, will be entirely dedicated toEgypt with The mysteries of Cleopatra, Tutankhamun and the tomb of the secret treasure And Mummies. The secrets of the pharaohs. Tuesday 4 starting at 9.15 pm there will be episodes of My name is legend. Wednesday 5 at 18.35 he returns The ladies with an ermine, while at 23.25 it will be broadcast The Prado Museum – The Court of Wonders. The evening of Thursday 6 January, starting at 9.15 pm, will be dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci with Salvator Mundi: the Da Vinci mystery And Me, Leonardo. The docu-film will be broadcast on Friday 7 January at 9.15 pm The painter and the thief, followed by three episodes of The Nazis and stolen art.

On Sky Cinema Romance come back Mona Lisa Smile with Julia Roberts Wednesday 5 January at 3pm.

Art on TV from 3 to 9 January: the Museo del Prado, Leonardo and Raphael