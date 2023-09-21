the Museum of the 20th Century is doubled (complete with…

Have you heard how cool it is shine that will be submitted to the Museum of the 20th Century? Firstly, it is preparing to double itself, also occupying the second tower of the Arengario. Secondly, the two buildings will be connected by a super gateway outdoors that will offer a stunning panorama of the entire Piazza Duomo. If this is not art!

This was made known by the Councilor for Culture of Milan, Tommaso Sacchi, at the end of the work of the Culture Forum. Confirming how the Milan City Council has approved, in the last few hours, the definitive project for the expansion of the museum of contemporary art, which will exhibit its works in the two towers of the Palazzo dell’Arengario in Milan, designed in the 1930s. While the first building of the Museum of the 20th Century, the one that exists today near the Palazzo Reale (the one with the super Instagrammable terrace ), will continue to be used for works of art from the last century, the new rooms will instead house inventions. , color games, the brushstrokes of current artists. It will therefore be entirely dedicated to contemporary art and will therefore probably also house numerous digital and technological installations.

Once the project is officially approved, the tender for the award of works which, according to initial estimates, will cost about 27 million euros. Fancy, but when you consider the value the upgrade will bring to the city, it fits. Indeed, the decision to make the twin towers an integral part of the Museum is at the heart of a much more complex project, which plans to further expand the exhibition itinerary and cultural offer. Work should begin in 2024 and hopefully be completed in 2026, right on the Milan-Cortina corner. “They tell me it’s a couple of years of work and the walkway should be there at the end of my term as mayor,” Sala said.

Author: Giulia Galbiati