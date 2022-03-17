The Mushoku Tensei girls dress up for a video game event — Kudasai

On the official site for the smartphone game of the franchise of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu), titled Mushoku Tensei: Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu, the start of a special active formal party-themed event with a deadline of next April 7 within the application in Japan was announced. The release includes a description of the history of the event, which writes:

«One morning in Villa Buena. Awakened by Paul and Zenith, Rudeus heads to the dining room table, where he finds not only the Greyrats, but also Roxy, Sylphiette, Eris, and Ghislaine. Today seems to be the day that Rudeus leaves Villa Buena to become tutor to the Boreas family, and they have gathered at a party to see Rudeus off. The party will be attended by townspeople and old friends of Paul and Zenith. Rudeus is glad of everyone’s feelings, but at the same time he begins to feel a strange sense of discomfort…»

The videogame Mushoku Tensei: Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu is available in the catalog QooApp on this link.

Rifujin na Magonote began the publication of light novels with illustrations of Sirotaka in January 2014 through the publishing label M.F. Books from Kadokawa. The publisher released the twenty-sixth volume in September 2021. The manga adaptation by yuka fujikawa has been published since May 2014. The work inspired a twenty-three-episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Bindunder the direction and scripts written by Manabu Okamoto. A second season is in production.

Synopsis for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Despite being bullied, scorned, and oppressed all his life, a thirty-four-year-old hikikomori still found the determination to attempt something heroic, only for it to end in a tragic accident. But in a twist of fate, he wakes up in another world as Rudeus Greyrat, beginning a new life as a baby born to two loving parents.

Retaining his memories and knowledge from his previous life, Rudeus quickly adapts to his new surroundings. With the mind of an older adult, he begins to show a magical talent that exceeds all expectations, perfecting his ability with the help of a magician named Roxy Migurdia. Rudeus learns swordsmanship from his father, Paul, and meets Sylphiette, a girl his age who quickly becomes best friends with him. As Rudeus’s second chance at life begins, he tries to make the most of his new chance as he conquers his traumatic past. And maybe, one day, he can find the one thing he couldn’t find in his old world: love.

Source: Press release

(C) 理不尽な孫の手/MF ブックス/「無職転生」製作委員会 (C) WithEntertainment, Inc.