The music that will come out (and what may come) over the course of the year

LUGANO – 2022 promises to be a year full of musical innovations. Many artists called to propose new material to fans – waiting for the health emergency to ease, allowing a gradual return to concerts.

The planned music … – There are a couple of days left until the release of “Dawn FM”, the new album from The Weeknd. The star announced its arrival only recently, rejecting the promotional mechanism used by many big names in the record industry and which provides for continuous hammering until the moment of publication. Always a January the latest works by The Lumineers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Murubutu, Aurora, Yard Act, Jethro Tull, Francesco Bianconi, Noyz Narcos and so on will be printed.

February it will be the month of Animal Collective, Bastille, Korn, Eddie Vedder, Beach House, Metronomy and Tears For Fears – but also of Elisa and Cesare Cremonini. TO March Stereophonics albums Bryan Adams, Tommaso Paradiso, Placebo and the much anticipated “Crash” by Charli XCX are scheduled to be released. Great expectations also for the return of Stromae with “Multitude”. To April safe date with Jack White and Father John Misty, a May with Liam Gallagher ea June with the Porcupine Tree. TO July? Jack White again, in a hectic 2022 for him. In November Tiziano Ferro will arrive with “The world is ours”.

… the one foreseen … – There are also several jobs that should come out with excellent probability in the course of 2022, but for which the labels did not want (or could) provide the timing. Let’s talk about the Arctic Monkeys, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Weezer and Avril Lavigne, who could be knocking on fans’ ears as early as February. As well as Achille Lauro and Dargen D’Amico. No date, but surely Taylor Swift will propose other new versions of his old songs.

… and what might come – Then there are speculations and forecasts: it is known that a certain artist or a band has a record in the pipeline or planned, but it is not known if it will come out later in the year. During the year we will listen to the news of Ben Harper, Camila Cabello, Claver Gold, Diddy, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Janet Jackson, Daniele Silvestri, Future, Cure, Machine Gun Kelly, by Snoop Dogg and many others? When will the new projects from Metallica, Muse, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Kylie Minogue and Kendrick Lamar be released?

Will it finally be time for superstars such as Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones and Rihanna to return to the scene? Britney Spears, now that she is free from her father’s legal guardianship, could she return to the recording studio? Possible, but – at least according to the social posts and a clear desire to enjoy life a little – not very likely. More chances with Björk and his new album, which aims to “recreate the atmosphere of a club in the living room”. Good chances also for “Il disco del sole” by Jovanotti, after the six tracks of “La primavera” published in recent weeks. Will there be Manuel Agnelli’s solo debut after Afterhours and X Factor? And will Måneskin capitalize on worldwide success with an album with an international flair?

And finally: what will be the dominant trend? Will the East continue to play big voice, in the wake of BTS and Blackpink? Who will be the revelation of the year? Who the disappointment?