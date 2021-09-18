the music told by ilmohicano.it – ​​Mianews





A box and a book to tell the story of the News Trolls

‘Frequentatori dei sunonti’ is one of the unpublished contents in ‘Once upon a time I played in the New Trolls’ by Vittorio De Scalzi, the box set with a DVD, two CDs and the book written by Massimo Cotto (PLAYaudio / Believe), a project that tells and describes the career of Vittorio De Scalzi.

In the first CD ‘The history of the New Trolls’ all the great hits and two unreleased: ‘Quelle navi’ released in 2020 and ‘Attentatori di sunonti’, a single in promotion on the radio and in video version.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the publication of ‘Concerto Grosso’, the second CD in the box set proposes it in a new version made with the Ico Orchestra of Magna Grecia, with an unreleased ‘Rabdomante’.

“This project has had a good time of maturation and along the way it has grown in its contents, divided into four moments, all fundamental to tell my artistic and personal path – says Vittorio De Scalzi – in addition to the book of my life stories told at ‘friend, journalist and writer Massimo Cotto, there is the live DVD recorded in 2005 and entitled’ The player Jones’, witness of my collaboration and friendship with Fabrizio De Andrè, which was made available by my brother Aldo. The songs from the first CD were recorded live during the 2019 tour, before the lockdown, with my legendary travel companions from ‘The Story of NEW TROLLS’, who for over twenty years have helped me to carry on with love the music of the historic band that I founded and to which I proudly belonged. The second CD was recorded during two concerts held during the same tour, accompanied by the prestigious ICO Orchestra of Magna Grecia, conducted by Maestro Maurizio Lomartire on one date and by Maestro Piero Romano on the next. There are also some unreleased songs, in total three, born in this time that still sees me loaded with the black and white keys of a piano with my fingers … to excite me and excite once again “.

Freedom sings the complicity of a couple

Complicity ‘(I Nomadi / Stay Record) is the new single from Freedom (born Simone Zoppellari), a song, as explained by the same artist interviewed by IlMohicano that “wants to underline how couple complicity is a fundamental element to overcome any moment of crisis. The message I want to launch – continues Freedom – is that we must always fight together: now we love and hate each other in a second without giving weight to words. Little importance is given to what one says, sometimes without thinking, in the moments of difficulty that every couple has to face “.

“Fighting together, with the utmost transparency – he adds – is fundamental. At the first difficulties couples break up without even trying to deal with the problems. Maybe I will be a bit old-fashioned, a romantic – observes Freedom – but I care a lot about the couple relationship and for this reason I always compare myself with my girlfriend, Giulia. We talk a lot and this is the secret of our relationship ”.

A relationship, that between Simone and his girlfriend, which sees them as ‘accomplices’ also artistically: Giulia, in fact, plays the violin in the last single and also accompanies him in the songs that will be part of the album that Freedom is preparing and that will be released between November and December. In the meantime he is dedicating himself to his second activity, that of actor and in January he will graduate from the Academy of Artists in Milan. “They are two worlds that are equal -explains Freedom- and that I love in equal measure. Being an actor helps me to be a singer and being a singer helps me to be an actor. They are different emotions that I can no longer do without. Being part of a musical – he observes – would be ideal even if it is cinema that always fascinates me ”.

Brunori Sas with Mobrici for the new single ‘Povero cuore’

‘Povero cuore’ (Maciste Dischi / Virgin Records / Universal Music Italia) is the new single from Mobrici which sees the presence of Brunori Sas alongside the Milanese singer-songwriter. Born from the union between the two friends and artists, ‘Povero Cuore’ is a song with a strong emotional power.

“It is a song about a poor heart, mine – comments Mobrici – a burnt, tired heart that is no longer able to love, but which struggles to be reborn, to be pushed elsewhere, far away. He is ready to leave again and to be shown again, but aware that he needs a little courage, a push ”.

Regarding the collaboration with Brunori Sas, Mobrici says: “When I wrote this piece there was already almost everything, but I felt that it needed an external look, a vision different from mine but within the same piece. Then I thought of Dario, a kind of teacher for me but also an older brother in a certain sense. In ‘Povero cuore’ I see a perfect collaboration, because having written his part, that is the second verse, he makes sure to answer me, to encourage me, to help me. It’s a conversation in song form, like when a friend comes in life and gives you a hand. After all – he concludes – it is a piece full of optimism, capable of giving you a pat on the back and the desire to start over ”.

Matteo Mobrici is a singer-songwriter who lives in Milan. Born a drummer, he soon moved on to writing songs with a guitar in his hand at the age of 14. He was the frontman of the band Canova, a cult reality of the Italian indie pop scene, which dissolved in 2020. Always a free spirit, self-deprecating and incurable romantic, sensitive to ecological themes, Mobrici is a multiform singer-songwriter always poised between songwriting and pop.

The musical ‘Pretty Woman’ debuts at the National Theater

On Tuesday 28 September the CheBanca National Theater raises the curtain with the debut of the musical ‘Pretty Woman’. Written in pairs by Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton, the film’s original director and screenwriter respectively, the show uses a soundtrack that is a mix of pop and romantic songs written by two outstanding composers, Bryan Adams and his trusted co-writer Jim Vallance, and Roy Orbison’s unforgettable 1964 worldwide hit ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’.

The theatrical adaptation maintains the narrative structure of the film success awarded in 1991 with a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film (Julia Roberts) and faithfully traces the moments of the love story of Vivian and Edward. Alongside the sentimental theme, which has in fact fascinated a heterogeneous audience of dreamers and dreamers, some very current themes are still the strong point of this tireless story halfway between Cinderella and My Fair Lady. The revenge of a woman in search of herself and her dignity, the change of two different people, by class, who do not discriminate against each other but who approach each other by revolutionizing themselves and their way of thinking, the strength of the feelings that have the better of fame and money, the overcoming of appearances in a world that cannot go beyond preconceptions. A hymn to freedom that overcomes prejudices and conventions, a transversal story that overcomes social and age differences.

The protagonist is the music of the 80s, performed live by a band of 6 elements in a pop / rock style, just like the author of the soundtrack, Bryan Adams. The music is typical of the years between 1980 and 1990 as are the settings of the show. Just as on the scene conflicting feelings are faced and experienced, so the romantic themes will be accompanied by slow songs while the more heated and engaging themes, linked to the redemption and the realization of one’s dreams, will be more rhythmic and intense. The music remains the original one written by Bryan Adams, no element of modification, adaptation or reworking has taken place in this all-Italian staging, where the musical numbers keep alive the strong connection between the pieces of the musical and the stylistic code that distinguishes its author. .

In August 2018, the musical celebrated its world premiere on Broadway and sold out. Suspended until recently in London and Hamburg due to the pandemic, it has returned to the West End stage from July 2021, where it will be staged until April 2022. In Milan Pretty Woman is staged at the CheBanca National Theater ! until January 8, 2022.

The Milanese ‘Nolo’ win the 34th edition of ‘Sanremo Rock 2021’

The band Nolo, which takes its name from the Milanese neighborhood where I was born, composed by Simone Milani, singer-songwriter and frontman of the band, Giulio Milanesi, electric guitar accompanied by Martina Milzoni on bass and Emanuele Alosi on drums, won the first prize of the 34th edition of ‘Sanremo Rock 2021’, an event aimed at solo artists or Italian groups emerging from the rock, alternative and pop rock scene. A long path and given by an intense selection, which lasted several months, which led the Nolo to triumph on the stage of the Ariston theater in Sanremo, under the conduction of Gigio D’Ambrosio, Laura Ghislandi and Mercedes Hengher and a jury composed of Ettore Diliberto (arranger and producer), Phil Palmer (guitarist), Pino Scotto (songwriter and TV personality), Vincenzo Spera (president of Assomusica), Mario Limongelli (president of PMI) and Fabrizio Simoncioni (keyboardist of Piero Pelù). The Genoese group Le Distanze won the Sanremo Trend Festival.

Sanremo Rock and Trend Festival is aimed at emerging Italian artists, duo or groups of the rock, indie, alternative, pop rock scene without neglecting other musical genres. Since it was born, in the eighties, Sanremo Rock has been a point of reference for many young people who aspire to make their music known and to pursue a rock career.