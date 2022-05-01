The musical “Almost Famous” is coming to Broadway this year

The musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s seminal rock movie Almost Famous is coming to Broadway in 2022.

The 2001 coming-of-age film was based on Crowe’s own experiences in the early 1970s, when he was a teenage music journalist for Rolling Stone, touring with rock bands Led Zeppelin, the Eagles and Lynyrd. Skynyrd. Crowe won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The filmmaker announced as early as 2018 that he had started work on adapting the film into a musical. He revealed that he was writing the music with Tom Kitt, known for his work on Green Day’s musical American Idiot.

Crowe teased fans at the time by posting a short video on Twitter in which the camera pans from Kitt playing the piano to a production board covered in sticky notes showing different scenes, including “sound check”. of Stillwater.”

TheTwitter profile of show has updated her bio to read: “Everything is happening… Broadway 2022 #AlmostFamous”

When it was released more than two decades ago, Almost Famous garnered many awards and nominations, including four Oscar nominations, a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Media, and two Golden Globes for Best Picture. musical or comedy and an award for best supporting actress for Kate Hudson.

Other names starring in the film include Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Zoey Zeschanel, Anna Paquin and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The film’s soundtrack was reissued last year in a gigantic 102-track box set, with various configurations available.

Unreleased songs on the reissue include a cast rendition of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” and a remix and edit of The Who’s “Amazing Journey / Sparks,” arranged by director Cameron Crowe. Also included is the original score by Nancy Wilson, along with 14 outtakes.

Meanwhile, Fugit confirmed last year that Crowe envisioned a different outcome for his character William.